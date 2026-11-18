A large fire at a Pizza 67 in Glace Bay caused a building collapse on Commercial Street, disrupting power for 1,600 customers and closing major roads in Nova Scotia.

A significant structure fire engulfed a multi-use commercial building located at 300 Commercial Street in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, early Wednesday morning. Emergency response teams from multiple crews worked rapidly to contain the blaze, which originated at a Pizza 67 restaurant situated adjacent to the historic Savoy Theatre. The intense heat and structural damage caused the building, which contained both commercial and residential apartment units, to completely collapse and become a total loss. Emergency officials confirmed that despite the severity of the structural failure, no injuries have been reported among occupants, residents, or first responders at this time.

Structure Collapse and Fire Details

Social media videos posted shortly after the incident began clearly showed large flames erupting from the Pizza 67 location, highlighting the rapid spread of the fire within the interconnected building structure. The collapse of the main building has left the site destroyed, necessitating extensive salvage operations by fire departments and municipal authorities. While the immediate fire has been suppressed, the structural integrity of the surrounding area remains a primary concern for public safety officials managing the scene. The incident has effectively removed a key commercial landmark from the Glace Bay streetscape, with significant debris and damage remaining on site.

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Utility Outages and Road Closures

Maritime Electric, which serves Nova Scotia Power customers in the region, responded to the emergency with crews dispatched to the site to manage electrical hazards and restore service safely. More than 1,600 customers experienced a power outage beginning around 6:30 a.m. due to the emergency shutdown required to protect utility workers and the public. The utility provided an estimated restoration time of 10:45 a.m. for affected areas, according to their official outage map, allowing residents to plan around the temporary loss of electricity. Traffic disruptions were immediate, with Commercial Street closed between Main Street and Marconi Street to allow fire trucks and emergency vehicles unimpeded access to the burning building.

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Savoy Theatre and Nearby Businesses Impact

The Savoy Theatre, a neighboring landmark directly adjacent to the burning Pizza 67, issued a statement on Facebook confirming that their building remained intact despite the proximity to the fire. The theater acknowledged that while their structure was okay, there was and will be more damage, praising local fire departments for their efforts to minimize further harm to neighboring businesses and friends on Commercial Street. Transit Cape Breton adjusted its route to accommodate the road closure, continuing to operate for pick-up and drop-off at the stop on Union Street to ensure residents retained some level of public transportation access during the disruption. The nearby Pharmasave Medical Hall was forced to close its doors temporarily as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing emergency response.

Investigation and Community Recovery

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire, leaving investigators to determine the origin and contributing factors in the coming days. The lack of immediate injury is a significant positive outcome, but the economic and physical impact on the Glace Bay community remains substantial. Residents and business owners on Commercial Street are advised to monitor official updates from local fire departments and Transit Cape Breton for further changes to road access and public transit schedules. As the site undergoes assessment, the focus remains on securing the area and supporting the affected businesses in their recovery efforts.