Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Drew Allar Rebuilding Fundamentals at Rookie Minicamp

Drew Allar, the Pittsburgh Steelers' third-round pick, is participating in the football team's Rookie Minicamp workout in Pittsburgh. The coaching staff is focusing on rebuilding his fundamentals from the ground up, with a particular emphasis on his footwork. Allar is the only quarterback at rookie minicamp, receiving undivided attention from quarterbacks coach Tom Arth and significant instruction from head coach Mike McCarthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar participates in the football team's Rookie Minicamp workout in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 9, 2026. The coaching staff essentially uninstalled his old hardware and began rebuilding his fundamentals from the ground up.

As the only quarterback at rookie minicamp, Allar got undivided attention from Arth and significant instruction from McCarthy. The top priority for Allar is similar to what McCarthy focused on with Howard in the first phase of the offseason training: footwork. It's McCarthy's first step in helping Allar transition to a Steelers system where he'll play more under center than at any other point in his career





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Pittsburgh Steelers Drew Allar Rookie Minicamp Footwork Transitioning To A Steelers System Playing More Under Center

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