The Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he said on The Pat McAfee Show that head coach Mike McCarthy is unhealthy, fell asleep in a meeting and broke the team down as Packers. Mason Rudolph will start Friday against Denver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he made an astonishing appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers said head coach Mike McCarthy is unhealthy, fell asleep twice in a team meeting last week and missed two more meetings before a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also said the nail in the coffin was McCarthy breaking the team down as 1-2-3, Packers at halftime. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer told McAfee he will not be reporting back to the Steelers. That ship has sailed, Rodgers said, noting the front office has elected to back McCarthy while players sided with Rodgers. Rodgers said he had the day off on Wednesday, which is why he was able to do the show.

Also read Aaron Rodgers Benched by Pittsburgh Steelers for Broncos Game

Aaron Rodgers Explains Benching From Steelers

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rodgers received an excused absence to process the news that came out Tuesday that he would be inactive on Friday against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers told McAfee he found out he was being benched from tight end Pat Freiermuth in the hours before the team released a statement late Tuesday night. Rodgers said Freiermuth told him, I cannot believe they are doing this, and Rodgers said he replied with doing what?

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Rodgers described the quarterback meeting in detail. Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers.

We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened, Rodgers said. He then described the events in the locker room on Sunday.

Rodgers Details Conflicts With Coach McCarthy

There were some guys early on that did not like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike did not want to get to know the defense, Rodgers continued. At one point I told him, You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys. And he said, Well, I do not think I need to. And I said, Well, I disagree with that.

So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. Rodgers said the final straw for many players was at halftime. Towards the end of it, we are kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there is some rambling or something and without even a heads up, he says, All right, one, two, three Packers.

That is what he broke it down on in the locker room, Rodgers said. Mason Rudolph will start Friday's game at quarterback in a stunning turn. That comes after McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV with Rodgers while with the Green Bay Packers, said Monday that Rodgers would remain the team's starter. I think there are things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads in the quarterback play, McCarthy said at the time.

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Mason Rudolph Named Starting Quarterback Against Broncos

So, I just need him to just keep plowing away. Rodgers backed McCarthy for the head coaching job this off-season as the Steelers opened a new chapter after a long run under Mike Tomlin. It is on me, the quarterback said of teaming with McCarthy again. Will Howard is set to back up Rudolph against the Broncos on Friday.

The team also has quarterback Drew Allar on their roster. Rodgers, 42, has guided the Steelers to a 6-4 record this year, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions. The Steelers offense, under Rodgers, has struggled mightily over the past two weeks in back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh now turns to Rudolph while clinging to the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

A native of Chico, Calif. , Rodgers is in his second season with the Steelers following his messy exit from the New York Jets. The four-time MVP led Pittsburgh to the playoffs last season before falling to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. After months of deliberation, he signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh and reunite with McCarthy.

Rodgers had previously announced this would be the last season of his 22-year career.