Detroit Pistons defeat San Antonio Spurs 105-93, ending the Spurs' 12-game winning streak with a dominant defensive performance and crucial second-unit scoring.

The Detroit Pistons secured a decisive 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, snapping a 12-game winning streak for the visiting team. Detroit improved their record to 9-4, marking a significant signature win for a squad that finished with the best record in the East last season but exited the playoffs early.

Pistons Rally After Early Deficit

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, continuing a hot streak that included 52 and 33 points in the two previous games. Detroit overcame a 33-24 first-quarter deficit, largely due to a strong defensive effort and effective second-unit scoring. A highlight-reel dunk by Cunningham over Victor Wembanyama at the end of the first quarter helped set the tone for the remainder of the contest.

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Wembanyama Stats and Injury Update

Victor Wembanyama recorded 23 points and 18 rebounds for San Antonio, including two first-quarter dunks. However, he struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-of-8 from three-point range. Young guard Dylan Harper contributed 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting but missed all four of his three-point attempts. Harper left the game late with a groin injury and required assistance to reach the locker room before the game concluded.

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Detroit Dominates Inside the Paint

The Pistons controlled the interior, outscoring the Spurs 60-44 in points in the paint despite the absence of injured center Jalen Duren. Ausar Thompson was a force on both ends with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 steals. Daniss Jenkins added 25 points from the perimeter, hitting 3-of-7 three-pointers, while Detroit shot 49.5% from the field compared to San Antonio's 41.6%.

Future Matchups for Both Teams

The Spurs face a difficult stretch, playing the Clippers, Pelicans, and Kings before a three-game series against the Trail Blazers, Lakers, and Celtics. The Pistons will remain on the road Wednesday against the Pelicans, followed by matchups against the Raptors and Hawks over the weekend. This loss marks the first defeat for San Antonio since their opening two games of the season.