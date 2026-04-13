Pistachio-Linked Salmonella Outbreak Continues: Illnesses Reported and Import Restrictions in Place

A salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios, which began in March 2025, is still active. Hundreds of illnesses have been reported, leading to numerous product recalls and an import ban on pistachios from Iran. The investigation continues as authorities work to contain the spread and protect public health.

A salmonella outbreak connected to pistachios, which initially surfaced in March 2025, remains active, with new illnesses reported as recently as the previous month. The ongoing investigation and its impact have prompted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to issue numerous product recalls and maintain import restrictions. As of a recent update, the total number of confirmed illnesses has reached 189, and a concerning 26 individuals have required hospitalization due to the infection. The scope of the outbreak extends across six provinces, underscoring the widespread distribution of contaminated products and the need for continued vigilance among consumers and regulatory bodies.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has taken proactive steps to address the outbreak, issuing a multitude of product recalls encompassing a wide array of pistachio-containing items. These recalls span various brands and product types, ranging from chocolate and biscotti to trail mixes and raw pistachio kernels. The recalls highlight the diverse range of products that may be affected and the importance of consumers checking labels and heeding warnings. Additionally, the agency implemented an import ban on pistachios from Iran in September 2025, a measure that remains in effect as the investigation continues. This import ban is a crucial preventative measure, designed to restrict the entry of potentially contaminated products and mitigate further spread of the illness. The ongoing investigation involves tracing the source of the contamination, assessing the extent of the impact, and implementing appropriate control measures to ensure public safety.

The salmonella outbreak has been reported in six Canadian provinces, indicating a significant geographical spread of the contamination. The provinces affected include Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and New Brunswick. The distribution of cases shows a substantial number of infections in Quebec (88) and Ontario (74). While most individuals affected by the salmonella infection experience a full recovery without requiring specific medical treatment, certain populations are at a higher risk of severe complications. These high-risk groups include young children, individuals over the age of 60, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Common symptoms of salmonella infection include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and chills. The Canadian Press's health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association, ensuring that health-related news is reported accurately and responsibly. The Canadian Press holds sole responsibility for the content of this news report.





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Salmonella Pistachios Outbreak Food Safety Recalls

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One year of salmonella pistachio outbreak as cases reach 189TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada says its investigation into a salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios is still active one year since recording the first infection.

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