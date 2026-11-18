Get the correct domino placements for today's Pips puzzles including vertical and horizontal arrangements for Number, Greater Than, and Less Than zones.

Each weekday brings a new set of Pips domino puzzles that challenge players to place standard tiles into color-coded regions. These daily logic game s require solvers to match tile halves to specific mathematical conditions within designated areas. The core objective remains consistent across all boards, but the density and arrangement of the zones vary in difficulty.

Pips Domino Rules Explained

The Pips puzzle utilizes standard domino tiles which must be dropped into color-coded regions. Each region comes with its own strict condition that dictates how the tiles can be arranged. Players will encounter core types of zones, including Number zones where all tile halves show the same value, or mathematical operator zones such as Greater Than and Less Than.

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The rules stay the same across all three boards. What changes is how tightly they are arranged. This variation affects the complexity of the logic required to solve the grid. Solvers must pay close attention to the specific constraints of each color-coded region to ensure valid placement.

Correct Tile Placements for Zones

The solutions for the Number zones require precise mathematical sums. For example, in the Number (4) space, everything in this space must add up to 4. In contrast, the Greater Than (5) zone requires everything in this space to be greater than 5. Similarly, Number (5) zones demand that everything in this space must add up to 5.

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Another Number (5) zone exists with the same additive requirement. The Greater Than (7) zone necessitates that everything in this space must be greater than 7. The Number (0) zone is unique because everything in this space must add up to 0. The Greater Than (1) zone requires everything in this space to be greater than 1.

Further constraints include the Greater Than (3) zone where everything in this space must be greater than 3. The Number (3) zone requires that everything in this space must add up to 3. The Greater Than (4) zone demands everything in this space to be greater than 4. Finally, the Less Than (3) zone requires that everything in this space must be less than 3.

Verified Domino Coordinates and Sums

The verified answer for the first board is 3-6, placed vertically and 1-5, placed horizontally. For the second board, the answer is 3-4, placed vertically, 6-1, placed vertically, 0-2, placed horizontally, and 0-0, placed horizontally. The third board solution is 3-4, placed vertically.

Specific placements for additional zones include 4-4, placed horizontally and 6-1, placed vertically. The answer for a horizontal zone is 0-5, placed horizontally. Another 0-5 domino is also placed horizontally in a separate section. A vertical domino solution is 2-4, placed vertically.

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Additional horizontal and vertical placements include 2-2, placed horizontally and 5-2, placed vertically. These specific coordinates ensure that all mathematical and comparative rules are satisfied simultaneously across the grid.

Strategies for Solving Complex Grids

To solve these puzzles effectively, players should use the more complex rules backward. This strategy involves filling in tricky zones first before proceeding to easier areas. Once the constrained zones are complete, solvers can wrap the remaining dominoes into the free space.

This methodical approach helps avoid dead ends and ensures that all tile halves align with the color-coded regions. By prioritizing the most restrictive conditions, such as Number (0) or Greater Than (7), solvers can narrow down the possibilities for adjacent tiles.