Pineapple Express Storm Causes Flooding, Evacuations and Power Outages Across British Columbia

A powerful pineapple express storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to British Columbia, causing widespread flooding, evacuating homes in Pemberton and knocking out power to nearly 500,000 BC Hydro customers.

A powerful pineapple express storm system has hammered British Columbia, causing widespread flooding, evacuating homes and knocking out power to close to 500,000 BC Hydro customers across the province.

The storm hit the west coast with heavy rain and winds approaching 100 km/h in the central Interior. Flood watches remain in place for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast. In Port Alberni, floodwater was spewing from storm drains, shooting out of toilets and backing up into basements. Chris Jones woke up Wednesday to find water surrounding his home, a river he documented on video in the dark.

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Residents Describe Flood Damage

His yard and garage were submerged, but he found one silver lining. I am just lucky I do not have a basement like my neighbours do, he told CTV News. Not everyone was as fortunate. Restoration crews could hardly keep up with flooded homes, and one crew member was running on no sleep after a chaotic all-nighter.

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We have been up all night working through it and so it has been a lot, said Sam Irg, a flood technician with Valet Restoration. It is mostly tree damage on roofs and right now we are trying to get all the water out of the basements from backed up pipes. Residents turned to filling sandbags in case of another surge, with neighbours pitching in to help family and friends. Steve Adams was among them.

He noted this sort of thing is not exactly unusual in November on Vancouver Island. I do not remember too many Remembrance Days that were not stormy and wet, he said. The flooding was part of a series of storms this week that hammered the south coast with rain and hit the central interior with winds approaching 100 km/h, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Hay.

Record Rainfall Hits Regions

Hay said some of the heaviest rain was recorded on the Sunshine Coast and western Vancouver Island. Port Mellon, near Gibsons, recorded 214 millimetres between the morning of Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island received 139.4 millimetres over the same period, while Port Alberni recorded 84.8 millimetres. The soils are very saturated, Hay said.

We could see trees come down, landslides and definitely flooding, not just localized flooding, but possibly widespread flooding across a few areas. The B.C. River Forecast Centre also issued high streamflow advisories for much of the region on Tuesday. In the Pemberton area, north of Whistler, several homes have been evacuated because of flooding.

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BC Hydro spokesperson Maria Scott said power had been restored to about 99 per cent of affected customers by Monday, but crews were still working through more complicated outages in the central and northern Interior and on Vancouver Island. Scott said hundreds of spans of power lines had come down in the central Interior, along with dozens of power poles and other electrical infrastructure.

Crews Work To Restore Power

About 180 people were on the ground working on restoration, with crews brought in from other parts of the province to help. One particularly challenging area was near Zeballos on Vancouver Island, where Scott said crews were waiting for the weather to improve enough to allow helicopters to survey damage to power lines in remote terrain. Scott said BC Hydro spends about 150 million dollars annually on vegetation management, which includes clearing hazardous and dead trees near its infrastructure.

The utility also uses in-house meteorologists to track approaching weather systems and position crews ahead of storms. With more unsettled weather expected through the weekend, BC Hydro is reminding customers to have an emergency kit ready with enough supplies to last 72 hours, including food, water, batteries, flashlights, medication and a first-aid kit.