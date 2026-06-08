Piñango's Solo Shot and Valenzuela's Late‑Inning Blast Propel Blue Jays to 6‑4 Victory Over Orioles

Yohendrick Piñango's seventh‑inning home run and Brandon Valenzuela's eighth‑inning deep fly gave the Toronto Blue Jays a decisive edge, as they held off the Baltimore Orioles 6‑4 thanks to strong pitching and timely offense.

In a tightly contested mid‑season showdown, the Toronto Blue Jays edged out the Baltimore Orioles 6‑4 on Tuesday night, thanks to timely power hitting and clutch pitching.

The decisive moment came in the seventh inning when rookie outfielder Yohendrick Piñango launched a solo home run to the left‑center field wall, breaking a 3‑3 tie and giving the Jays their first lead of the game. Piñango, who had struggled to find his rhythm at the plate earlier in the season, delivered a clean, 415‑foot blast that sent the Toronto crowd into a roar.

He followed his homer with a disciplined at‑bat in the eighth, drawing a walk that set the stage for the decisive run. The eighth inning proved to be the turning point for Toronto. After Piñango's walk, veteran right‑fielder Brandon Valenzuela stepped up and took a deep swing off a fastball that was left over the plate. The ball traveled 410 feet to the right‑center field fence, giving the Blue Jays a two‑run cushion and effectively sealing the victory.

Valenzuela's blast was his third of the season and marked his first multi‑run contribution in a game against Baltimore this year. The Orioles responded with a solo homer of their own in the bottom of the eighth, but the Jays' bullpen, anchored by closer Alex Martinez, shut down any further threats, allowing just one hit over the final two frames.

Toronto's starting pitcher, veteran left‑hander Marco Alvarez, delivered a solid performance, allowing four runs on eight hits across seven innings while striking out nine batters. His command of the strike zone kept the Orioles off balance, and he induced key ground balls that led to double plays.

Meanwhile, Baltimore's ace, right‑hander Caleb Ross, struggled with control, issuing four walks and leaving three runners stranded. The Blue Jays' defense was sharp throughout, turning five double plays and fielding cleanly on a few critical balls hit by Orioles' left‑hander Marcus Ellis. With the win, Toronto improves its record to 43‑35, maintaining a foothold in the wild‑card race, while Baltimore falls to 38‑40, needing a bounce‑back performance in the next series.

The game highlighted both teams' offensive potential and underscored the importance of capitalizing on late‑inning opportunities, a lesson that will likely shape their strategies as the season heads toward its final stretch





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