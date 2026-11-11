Pilot in his 60s dies after plane crashes near Quebec City following Remembrance Day ceremony

A pilot died when a small plane crashed and caught fire near Saint-Georges, Quebec, after taking part in a Remembrance Day ceremony. Police say the pilot was alone and no one else was injured.

A pilot died after a small plane crash ed near Quebec City on Wednesday, shortly after taking part in a Remembrance Day ceremony. Provincial police said the victim was a man in his 60s.

The crash happened in the Beauce region south of Quebec City. Police were called to the site around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the crash occurred in a wooded area near the airport in Saint-Georges. Saint-Georges is a small city about 100 kilometres from the provincial capital.

Also read Pilot dies in plane crash during Remembrance Day ceremony in Quebec

Pilot dies after crash during Remembrance Day

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement posted to social media, the city of Saint-Georges said the pilot had just participated in a Remembrance Day ceremony. The city said the pilot was preparing to land when the plane crashed and caught fire. The mayor of Saint-Georges, Manon Bougie, said the community was shaken by the loss.

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Bougie said in the statement: What has just happened is truly sad and terrible. She added: Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. She also said: All our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon offered his condolences to the victim's family in a social media post.

Plane did not belong to Canadian Armed Forces

He said he is in contact with the province's Domestic Security Minister. The premier's message added to a growing set of tributes and official reactions after the crash. The Department of National Defence confirmed that the plane did not belong to the Royal Canadian Air Force. It also said the pilot was not a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Sgt. Bilodeau said the pilot was alone in the plane. She said no one else was injured in the crash. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said investigators are on their way to the site.

Investigators arrive as crash remains under probe

The crash remains under investigation. The plane was involved in a Remembrance Day ceremony before it went down near the Saint-Georges airport. People in the area were left grieving after the fatal accident. The city of Saint-Georges said the pilot had taken part in the ceremony and was preparing to land when the plane crashed and caught fire.

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Emergency responders and police attended the wooded area near the airport. More to come