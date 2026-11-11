Pilot dies in plane crash during Remembrance Day ceremony near Quebec City

A pilot in his 60s died after a small plane crashed during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Saint-Georges, Quebec. The crash occurred in a wooded area near the airport.

A pilot has died after a small plane involved in a Remembrance Day ceremony crashed south of Quebec City, in the province's Beauce region. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. today in a wooded area near the airport in Saint-Georges, about 100 kilometres from the provincial capital.

Provincial police confirmed the death of a man in his 60s. Police spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The small plane was participating in a Remembrance Day ceremony when it went down. Earlier today, the national Remembrance Day ceremony was held in Ottawa at the National War Memorial near Parliament Hill to remember those who served and died defending Canada.

Also read Pilot in his 60s dies after plane crashes near Quebec City following Remembrance Day ceremony

Governor General Honors Wainwright Tragedy

Governor-General Louise Arbour said this year's service carried extra weight because it came just weeks after a deadly fire at CFB Wainwright. Arbour said, Our thoughts remain with the soldiers we lost, those who were wounded, as well as the families, friends, comrades and all others affected by this tragic event.

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She added, Such moments remind us that behind every uniform is a human being: someone who serves with dedication, accepts risk on behalf of others and is supported by loved ones who share in the sacrifices that service often demands. Ray McGill of Courtice, Ont. , came to Ottawa to proudly watch his son march in his first Remembrance Day parade as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces after joining last year.

McGill said, My father was in World War II, my mother was in World War II, I served for about 28 years in the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment, and he thought it was just time for him to pay a little price for Canadians to be free. Col. Lisa Pacarynuk, the Canadian Armed Forces Chaplain General, spoke at the national ceremony.

She said, We are mindful of the recent tragedy in Wainwright, carrying in our hearts those who lost their lives; those recovering from injury and all who mourn their loss. The national ceremony also remembered those who served in past conflicts. In other news, Prime Minister Mark Carney participated in the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa before departing for Dublin.

Prime Minister Carney Leaves for International Summits

He will attend the Summit of the European Political Community and then begin a trip through Nov. 19 that will see him attend four international summits in Manila, the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh and finally Shenzhen in China. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended the Saanich Remembrance Day ceremony in her B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands and laid a wreath at the cenotaph. No schedules were released by other party leaders.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is leading the Canadian delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in the Turkish city of Antalya. Jane Deeks, the communications director for Carney, has announced her exit. In a posting on LinkedIn, Deeks, who noted she started in politics 11 years ago as a constituency assistant, wrote that it has been a privilege to work for the Prime Minister, but it is time for a change. She said, This was a difficult decision.

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Climate Minister Leads Canadian Delegation To UN

It is always hard to end a great thing, but it is time for the next one. She will depart early next year but did not provide a specific date. Both the House of Commons and the Senate are on a break this week. In other developments, Ottawa's pledge to build the Mackenzie Valley Highway is key to drawing investment, according to NWT Premier R.J.

Simpson. He says the proposed 800-kilometre highway, first envisioned in the 1950s, could be the region's last chance to unlock its economic potential. Cadet programs have reached record numbers as youth seek to learn new things and make friends. As of September, there are more than 72,000 Canadians aged 12 to 18 participating in the Cadet and Junior Canadian Ranger programs.

That is 34 per cent more than a decade ago. The Darlington small modular reactor faces delay and cost overruns. The first of four small modular reactors planned for construction at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario is no longer expected to be in service by its target date of October 2030. The signature project of Premier Doug Ford's government will also exceed its $7.7-billion budget estimate.

Joe Biden Reflects On Second Term Cancer

Former US President Joe Biden says he wouldn't have run for a second term had he known he had cancer. His comments came in an interview with People magazine before the release of his White House memoir, Promise Me, America. In international news, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed a climate security envoy as activist Greta Thunberg criticized COP31 leaders. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is this weekend.

Manchester United has fired coach Carrick after the worst start to a Premier League season. Singapore Airlines unveiled the largest double bed in the sky in a US$1.6 billion cabin revamp. Europe's Hera spacecraft has begun close inspections of an asteroid rammed by NASA in a 2022 test. A massive new simulation offers a glimpse into the universe's first 2 billion years.