Pilot in his 60s dies after plane in Remembrance Day ceremony crashes near Quebec City

A male pilot in his 60s was killed when a small plane participating in a Remembrance Day ceremony crashed near Saint-Georges airport in Beauce. Police and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

A male pilot in his 60s from the area has died after a small plane involved in a Remembrance Day ceremony crashed Wednesday near Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police confirmed the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at around 11 a.m. in a wooded area near the Saint-Georges airport in Beauce, about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City. There were no other passengers on board, Noovo Info reported. Surete du Quebec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the pilot was participating in an event with other planes when he went down.

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Investigation Underway After Fatal Plane Crash

It was a major crime unit that is investigating the case, trying to make sure that there was no criminal aspect involved, Bilodeau said. The Transportation Safety Board is also sending a team of investigators to the scene. The City of Saint-Georges wrote in a post on Facebook that the plane crashed while it was reportedly on approach for landing and that the pilot had just participated in the Remembrance Day commemoration.

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Saint-Georges Mayor Manon Bougie said in a statement that what has just happened is truly sad and terrible. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. All our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time. A witness told Noovo Info that the plane apparently broke away from the group of other aircraft flying as part of the ceremony.

A woman who witnessed the events from her office window noticed that the plane was flying lower than the others before disappearing behind some trees. Black smoke was then reportedly seen rising into the sky. Another witness saw the plane nosedive. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he is closely monitoring the situation with Domestic Security Minister Guy Jr. Lapointe.

Community Mourns Loss of Pilot in Remembrance Day Tragedy

I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, the premier said in a post on X. Quebec Liberal leader Charles Milliard also reacted to the tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the pilot who tragically lost his life in the crash of this aircraft in Saint-Georges-de-Beauce while taking part in Remembrance Day celebrations, he wrote on X. The plane caught fire after crashing. The accident occurred during a Remembrance Day ceremony.