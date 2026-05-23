Pierre Poilievre: The Conservative Case for Smaller, Less Interventionist Government

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has a compelling critique of the Liberals’ interventionist approach to governing, citing smaller government, less market-warping government, and less nanny-ish government as his main points. He made this case crisply during a discussion with The Globe and Mail editorial board, and it may not meet the moment. However, he recognized the need for time, offering that the Liberals' approach of interventionist government will play out to a conclusion. The Conservatives should continue offering policies to steal from the Liberals and increase flexibility in childcare subsidies, particularly to non-profit daycares.

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre has a compelling critique of the Liberals’ approach to governing, citing smaller government , less market-warping government, less nanny-ish government as his main points.

He made this case crisply during a discussion with The Globe and Mail editorial board. However, his message has not yet intersected with the moment, and it may not for some time to come. More than a year after the federal election, Canadians are still giving Prime Minister Mr. Carney the benefit of the doubt due to the perceived threat from Donald Trump and the hope for a steady hand to steer a new course for Canada.

Yet, Canadians may grow weary of Liberal interventionism and the increasing federal debt. When Canadians' concerns shift from stability to shaking up the status quo, Mr. Poilievre may be the right messenger. The Conservative Leader acknowledged the need for time, as the Liberals' approach of interventionist government and higher spending will play out to a conclusion. The new, if narrow, Liberal majority means that an election would likely occur between 2029 and 2030.

The Conservatives should continue offering policies to steal from the Liberals. This approach would be beneficial for the country, as it would flexible in redistributing the benefits of billions of dollars spent annually on childcare subsidies, particularly to non-profit daycares





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Conservative Party Of Canada Pierre Poilievre Liberals' Approach To Governing Smaller Government Less Intrusive Government Kinder Institute For Child Care Policy And Res Non-Profit Daycares For-Profit Daycares Community-Based Daycare Shambles Gender-Equity Lens Blockbuster Role In This Election Kindergarten And First Grade Retention Program Billions Of Dollars Intervene Trust Deficit Emergency Management Act Stable Hand For Some Time To Come Strategic Deployment Of Ideas Conservative Ideas Politically Charged Ground Tough Fight Poach Capital-Gains Taxation Panic Orders

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