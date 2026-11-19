Amazon MGM Studios named Robert Pattinson the seventh James Bond on November 19, 2026, replacing Daniel Craig, and former 007 actors Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby publicly welcomed him.

Amazon MGM Studios named British actor Robert Pattinson as the seventh performer to play James Bond, ending months of speculation. The announcement was made on Monday, November 19, 2026, at 1:49 p.m. EST.

Pierce Brosnan Welcomes Pattinson

Pattinson replaces Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films from 2006 to 2021. Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002, welcomed Pattinson in an Instagram post. The post featured a black-and-white image of Pattinson in a tuxedo, holding a hand-gun as the famous secret agent. Brosnan wrote: You are going to be magnificent.

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Brosnan added: It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. He signed off with Gra Mor, Pierce, which is Irish for big love. Brosnan previously starred alongside Pattinson in the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me. Brosnan handed the role to Craig after his own run, which included GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough.

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The 1999 film The World Is Not Enough starred Brosnan as 007 opposite French actress Sophie Marceau as Elektra King, directed by Michael Apted. Another Bond veteran, George Lazenby, also welcomed Pattinson on social media. Lazenby played the agent in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. He wrote: Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world.

Bond Actors Celebrate Succession

Lazenby's message joined Brosnan's in celebrating the newest actor to take on the iconic role. Their public messages reflect the tradition of Bond actors acknowledging those who follow them in the role. The role has passed through several actors over decades, with each transition drawing intense public interest. Daniel Craig has not yet reacted to Pattinson stepping into his shoes.

Craig played Bond in five films from 2006 to 2021. With Craig yet to comment, attention remains on how Pattinson will approach the character and when his first Bond film will move forward. Pattinson became a global pop culture phenomenon with his vampire role in the Twilight saga before being cast as Batman. His earlier work also included the romantic drama Remember Me with Brosnan.

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Professor Weighs In On Casting

He now becomes the seventh performer to step into the coveted 007 role. A Concordia University pop culture professor weighed in on the James Bond franchise breaking protocol to cast Pattinson as the new 007. The professor's comments came as the franchise made a major casting move, choosing an actor known for Twilight and Batman rather than a traditional Bond candidate.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the decision after months of speculation, ending the search for the next actor to portray the world's most famous spy. The announcement generated widespread reaction across social media and entertainment news. The casting decision places Pattinson at the center of one of the most durable franchises in film history. For now, Brosnan's advice is simple: enjoy the ride.

His Instagram post praised Pattinson's body of work and expressed confidence in his upcoming performance. Lazenby called the Bond role the most exclusive club in the world, a sentiment shared by other actors who have played the character.