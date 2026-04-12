Pico and Suarez Victorious at Miami Event, Gamrot Dominates, and Lightweight Bout Ends in Majority Draw

A UFC event in Miami saw compelling matchups, with Pico, Gamrot, and Suarez securing victories. A preliminary lightweight bout resulted in a majority draw. Holland and Brown had a noteworthy welterweight fight.

The event in Miami on Saturday night showcased a series of compelling matchups, highlighted by the performances of several prominent fighters. One such fighter, looked every bit like a fighter who was once one of the sport’s most highly-touted prospects.

In a clash of former Bellator standouts, Pico, with a record of 14-5 and 1-1 in the UFC, overcame a slow start to secure a unanimous decision victory in a preliminary bout. All three judges at cageside awarded the featherweight fight to Pico with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. This win marked a rebound for Pico after a first-round knockout loss to.<\/p>

The opening round presented some nervous moments for Pico, who was wobbled by a jab and stumbled by a counter right. However, the 29-year-old Californian maintained his composure and began to assert control over the final 10 minutes of the fight. During this period, Pico demonstrated his superior hand speed, connecting with punching combinations to the head and body of his opponent. Freire, a former Bellator champion and arguably the now-defunct organization’s most accomplished fighter, was visibly affected by the variety of attacks, including left hooks, uppercuts, straight rights, and body shots. Pico effectively incorporated the threat of takedowns and occasional kicks to keep his opponent off balance, but it was his boxing that ultimately left the Brazilian's face bloodied by the time the final bell sounded. Pico's recent record includes four victories in his last five professional outings, while Freire has suffered four losses in his last six fights.<\/p>

Another notable bout featured a clash of rangy welterweights. All three judges unanimously scored the fight in favor of the Texas native, with identical scores of 30-27. Brown, holding a record of 20-8 and 14-8 in the UFC, experienced back-to-back losses for the first time in his professional career. Holland, with a record of 29-15, 1 NC, and 16-12, 1 NC in the UFC, was responsible for the most memorable moments of the fight. After damaging Brown’s lead leg in the opening round, “Trailblazer” trapped his adversary in a tight brabo choke in the second round. Brown managed to escape the submission attempt, but rather than pursuing an offensive strategy in the final round, he chose to engage in the clinch. Although “Rude Boy” landed some solid left hooks – both to the body and head – and even delivered an upkick late in the second round, his overall performance across the 15-minute fight was not enough to secure a victory against a more active opponent.<\/p>

In the lightweight division, (26-4, 1 NC, 9-4 UFC) dominated his opponent, securing a submission victory. Gamrot finished the contest with an arm-triangle choke 4:19 into the first round against Dana White’s Contender Series alum (15-3, 4-3 UFC). “Gamer” rebounded from a loss to. Ribovics struggled to stay upright as Gamrot effectively utilized his grappling to exploit openings and bring the fight to the ground. After effectively neutralizing Ribovics with his grappling for much of the first round, Gamrot capitalized on an overswing by his opponent in the second round to secure a relatively easy takedown. Employing a quick mat return, applying heavy top pressure, and making intelligent advancements, the Polish fighter eventually positioned himself for the arm-triangle choke. Despite Ribovics' resistance, he was ultimately forced to submit.<\/p>

A matchup of ranked strawweights saw the former title challenger securing a victory. Suarez forced Godinez (14-6, 9-6 UFC) to tap out to a rear-naked choke 2:29 into the second round, achieving her second consecutive victory. This submission marked the first time Godinez had been submitted in her professional career. The fight began inauspiciously for Suarez (12-1, 9-1 UFC), who was stunned by a Godinez right hand early in the fight. The Lobo Gym MMA standout attempted to finish with a flurry of punches on the canvas and also executed a powerful slam, but Suarez remained composed. Suarez turned the tide when she secured a takedown and controlled much of the remaining first round from a top position. This pattern continued into Round 2, with the Millennia MMA member again taking Godinez to the ground, taking the back, and ultimately finding the opening for the fight-ending choke. Suarez's five finishes are tied for the second most in UFC strawweight history.<\/p>

The preliminary lightweight pairing ended in a majority draw. Two judges scored the fight 28-28, while a third judge favored Padilla (17-6, 5-0-1 UFC) with a score of 29-27. Initially, an error in the scorecards resulted in Padilla being announced as a majority decision winner. However, the UFC 327 broadcast later revealed the official result as a majority draw. Padilla maintained a consistent forward pressure throughout the 15-minute fight, utilizing straight punches, leg kicks, and knees and elbows in close quarters. Mederos (11-2, 3-1 UFC) seemed to land the heavier strikes at times, including an elbow that cut his opponent over the eye in Round 1, but his output did not match that of his opponent. Padilla also had a point deducted in the final frame for multiple eye pokes.<\/p>

(24-12-1, 17-8 UFC) proved his skills translate to the 185-pound division<\/p>





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