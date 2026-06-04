Pickering High School Student Wins Second Consecutive Gold Medal at Skills Canada National Competition

Ethan Geng, a student from Pickering High School, has won his second consecutive gold medal at the Skills Canada National Competition in Toronto. Geng's photography skills have earned him recognition at the national level and opened doors to new opportunities.

A Pickering High School student's photography skills are being seen on the national stage. Ethan Geng recently brought home his second consecutive gold medal for his art, while representing Team Ontario at the Skills Canada National Competition in Toronto.

Geng was the only student to represent the Durham District School Board and is now among one of the top young creators across Canada. Competing at the national level has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my high school career, said Geng. Since picking up a camera in Grade 10, I've always loved taking photos. But having the opportunity to represent Ontario alongside so many talented student photographers from across Canada was truly amazing.

It pushed me to grow immensely, and I'm incredibly grateful to earn gold doing something I love. His passion, dedication, and attention to detail are what helped him achieve this level of recognition, said Reilly. She added Ethan spends countless hours outside the classroom refining his skills. Ethan is about to graduate Grade 12 before heading to Queen's University this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Health Sciences, with a goal of becoming a physician.

Geng's gold medal win at the Skills Canada National Competition is a testament to his hard work and determination. His photography skills have not only earned him recognition at the national level but also opened doors to new opportunities. Geng's future plans include pursuing a career in medicine, where he can use his photography skills to capture the human side of healthcare.

Geng's experience at the Skills Canada National Competition has been a valuable learning experience, teaching him the importance of perseverance and hard work. He has learned that with dedication and passion, anything is possible. Geng's photography skills have not only earned him recognition but also inspired his peers to pursue their passions. His story serves as a reminder that with hard work and determination, anyone can achieve their goals





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Ethan Geng Skills Canada National Competition Pickering High School Photography Gold Medal

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