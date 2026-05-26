Pickering City Gives Final Design Concept for City Centre Park the Green Light

The City of Pickering has given the green light to a final design concept for City Centre Park, a key investment in the downtown area that aims to create a stronger sense of place and support Pickering's growth as a dynamic urban centre. The park includes a large central gathering and event space, a summer misting feature, a winter skating rink, skating trails, winding pathways, shaded seating areas, perimeter planting, lawn spaces, and a public art plaza.

The City of Pickering has approved a final design concept for City Centre Park , a significant investment in the downtown area that aims to create a stronger sense of place and support Pickering 's growth as a dynamic urban centre.

The park includes a large central gathering and event space, a summer misting feature, a winter skating rink, skating trails, winding pathways, shaded seating areas, perimeter planting, lawn spaces, and a public art plaza. The design was shaped through input from the cities' Community Safety & Well-Being Advisory Committee, Accessibility Advisory Committee, and Cultural Advisory Committee. The project is anticipated to be tendered in spring 2027, with construction expected to begin that summer, pending budget approval





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City Centre Park Pickering Downtowns Economic And Social Life Gathering Celebrating Connecting Shopping Working Experiencing Identity Innovation Exciting Design Residents Budget Approval Tendered Construction Glenanna Road Pickering City Hall Central Library

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