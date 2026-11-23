Physicians for Human Rights Israel documents a drastic rise in violence against health workers in the West Bank, citing 422 incidents between 2022 and 2024 and calling for an end to military restrictions.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) has released a stark report detailing a massive escalation in violence targeting Palestinian health-care workers in the occupied West Bank. The organization documented that incidents of assault, threats, and intimidation against medics surged by 350 per cent between 2022 and 2024. This dramatic increase transformed the annual count of violent encounters from 93 incidents in 2022 to a staggering 422 incidents by 2024.

Documented Attacks on Healthcare Workers

The rights group arrived at these figures by conducting in-depth interviews with 25 paramedics, medics, and emergency response workers across the region. To understand the daily realities of these professionals, PHRI researchers accompanied ambulance drivers and medics during their shifts. This direct observation revealed how emergency personnel navigate a landscape increasingly dominated by military checkpoints and settler aggression. The data highlights a systemic breakdown in the safety protocols that should protect those rushing to save lives.

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Personal Stories of Medical Risks

Among those speaking out was Yousef Dihir, a paramedic working in Ramallah since 2008. He described a harrowing incident from three years prior where his son, serving as a volunteer paramedic, was injured during a call. Dihir recounted how gunshots shattered both the rear and front glass of their ambulance while they were surrounded by attackers. Such personal accounts underscore the lethal risks that have become a daily routine for medical staff treating fellow Palestinians in the region.

Impact of Post October 7 Security Measures

The report attributes much of this heightened danger to the period following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks. Those initial events killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken, sparking a devastating war in Gaza. Since that date, PHRI asserts that restrictions on medical care have evolved into direct attacks by Israeli forces and settlers. The organization argues that these health-care workers are being specifically targeted through broader policies that sustain the occupation.

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Obstacles and Movement Restrictions

Access to patients has become increasingly difficult due to a proliferation of physical barriers. The number of obstacles blocking movement in the West Bank rose from 642 in June 2023 to 925 by December 2025. Reaching patients, evacuating the wounded, and transferring individuals between medical facilities now strictly depend on Israeli military approval. PHRI reports that 233 specific attacks on health-care workers were recorded, with an additional 38 incidents documented between January and April 2026 alone.

Official Responses and International Law

Milena Ansari, director of the Occupied West Bank at PHRI, emphasized that these actions violate international law, which mandates the protection of civilians during armed conflict. She argued that Israel holds the responsibility to ensure public health access for the occupied population. In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) denied claims that security forces obstruct medical teams. The IDF stated it condemns all violence against ambulances and coordinates movements with relevant authorities in advance. Despite these denials, PHRI continues to call for the immediate removal of all checkpoints and barriers to ensure unhindered passage for emergency services.