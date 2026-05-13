Photos: Mosquitoes cling to repellent, B.C students get shocking demonstration of consequences of dangerous driving, Alberta county opts for higher payments to keep ambulance service despite cuts, and more

This news article provides updates on various trending topics from CTV News, such as the use of repellents against mosquitoes, the consequences of dangerous driving in British Columbia, and the financial issues in Alberta and other provinces.

Mosquitoes cling to the inside of a jar loaded with repellent during a test as part of a tour of the Center for Disease Control laboratory in Fort Collins , Colo.

, on April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Mock crash shows B.C. students the consequences of dangerous driving Major Alberta county opts to pay more to keep ambulance service after province reduces compensation rate What we know about hantavirus now that people linked to outbreak are back in Canada Historic park set to open Friday in world's largest freshwater archipelago Drug counsellor who delivered the fatal dose of ketamine to actor Matthew Perry is up for sentencing Lifestyle Is your relationship emotionally unsafe?

Experts explain the signs and what to do 'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one country I've been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It's Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argumen





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Mosquitoes Repellent Center For Disease Control Fort Collins Colo. B.C. Alberta County Hantavirus Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP Edmonton Canada World's Largest Freshwater Archipelago Drug Dupes Of More Expensive Items

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