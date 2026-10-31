Photographer Len Wagg releases book At Home and Beyond Honouring Canada's War Dead

Len Wagg's new book At Home and Beyond, Honouring Canada's War Dead, pairs more than 30 years of photographs from European war cemeteries with stories of Canadian sacrifice in both world wars.

Photographer Len Wagg has released a new book titled At Home and Beyond, Honouring Canada's War Dead. The book draws on more than 30 years of photographing European war cemeteries and monuments.

It examines the bravery and sacrifice of Canadians during the First and Second World Wars through pictures and short summaries. The publication date was reported as October 31, 2026. Wagg said walking through the cemeteries feels like standing on hallowed ground. He said what Canadian service members left behind overseas was a great deal of respect from much of the world.

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European Gratitude For Canadian Sacrifice

The book also highlights the continued gratitude Europeans express toward Canadians for those wartime efforts and sacrifices. That respect is felt especially at the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, Belgium. The Menin Gate Memorial was officially unveiled in 1927 to honour the more than 55,000 Commonwealth soldiers who went missing. Wagg said 7,000 of those missing are Canadians, and the Last Post is played there every single day.

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According to Veterans Affairs Canada, 66,000 Canadians died in the First World War. More than 42,000 Canadians lost their lives in the Second World War. Wagg used the book as an opportunity to explore war stories that some Canadians might not know about. One example is the death of Pte.

George Lawrence Price, the last Commonwealth soldier killed in the First World War. Price was a Canadian who died on November 11, 1918, and was laid to rest in St. Symphorien Cemetery near Mons, Belgium. Wagg noted that about 10 metres away is the grave of Pte. Parr of the British Expeditionary Force, who was the first soldier killed in the war.

War Stories And Historical Photographs

Wagg said that between those two graves, one could say there were 20 million others killed. Wagg also focused on historic moments closer to home, including five-year-old Warren Whitey Bernard reaching for his father Jack as he marched off to war from New Westminster, B.C. , in 1940. The photograph of the two, called Wait for me Daddy, was taken by photographer Claude P. Dettloff.

It was shown around the world and was used to rally support for the war effort both in Canada and abroad. Wagg said the picture showed the tragedy of a little boy. He updated the Bernard family history with a picture of Whitey's post-war reunion with his father. Wagg said Whitey described it as the happiest day of his life, which is why the photo of the day he came home was chosen for the book.

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The book also includes a Halifax-focused chapter on The Last Steps Memorial Arch. The arch honours the more than 350,000 Canadian military men and women who left for Europe from Halifax Harbour during the First World War. Corinne MacLellan helped lead a volunteer campaign to get the arch rebuilt and unveiled in 2025. She said it was a significant place in the nation's history.

Halifax Memorial Arch Remembers Departure

Artist Nancy Keating's great grandfather served in the war, and she teamed with MacLellan on the effort to generate funding for construction of the arch. Keating designed the monument to honour her family's history and the Canadian men and women who boarded ships to be taken overseas. She said it was meant to remind herself, her family and everyone about the importance Canada had.

Wagg wants all the pictures and stories in the book to serve as a commemoration of the contributions made by Canadians. He also wants them to show how those sacrifices are remembered today at home and beyond. He said these people gave their lives for the country. The book is intended to keep their stories and the gratitude they inspired in public view.