Phillies Extend Winning Streak with Sánchez’s Dominant Performance and Harper’s Power

The Philadelphia Phillies won their seventh game in eight under interim manager Don Mattingly, powered by Cristopher Sánchez’s strong pitching and Bryce Harper’s second consecutive home run. The A’s threatened late but fell short as the Phillies secured another victory.

The Philadelphia Phillies secured their seventh win in eight games under interim manager Don Mattingly , who took over after Rob Thomson was fired. Pitcher Cristopher Sánchez delivered a dominant performance, allowing just three hits while striking out ten batters, marking the ninth double-digit strikeout game of his career.

Sánchez, the NL Cy Young runner-up last season, walked one and hit a batter but kept the Oakland Athletics at bay. Bryce Harper continued his hot streak, homering for the second consecutive game. After hitting a game-winning home run in Philadelphia’s 1-0 victory over Miami on Monday, Harper launched a 2-2, 84-mph sweeper into the right-field seats in the third inning to give the Phillies an early lead.

Luis Severino pitched well for the A’s, allowing just one run on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two. The Athletics had a scoring opportunity in the seventh inning with two singles, but Sánchez struck out two batters to escape the jam. In the ninth inning, reliever José Duran, recently activated from the 15-day injured list, gave up a run. Duran had been sidelined since April 11 due to a strained left oblique muscle.

The 28-year-old right-hander entered the game with a 1-1 record, a 1.35 ERA, and five saves in 6 2/3 innings





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Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper Cristopher Sánchez Don Mattingly Oakland Athletics

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