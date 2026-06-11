Phillies Beat Blue Jays, Scherzer Hits 3,500 Career Strikeouts, Luzardo Impresses

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Wednesday night, with Jesús Luzardo allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings and Jhoan Duran finishing for his 17th save in 18 chances. Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper also went deep, and Max Scherzer reached 3,500 career strikeouts. Luzardo allowed four hits, walked four, and struck out eight. The Phillies have won each of his past four starts.

Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run , Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Jesús Luzardo (5-4) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings and Jhoan Duran finished for his 17th save in 18 chances as the Phillies won for the seventh time in nine games. Phillies outfielder Adolis García left in the seventh after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies. Steward Berroa came on for García, who was diagnosed with a pulled muscle in his shoulder.

Bohm and Harper both homered off Max Scherzer (1-4), who allowed five runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Bohm’s homer was his eighth and Harper’s solo shot was his 15th. Scherzer reached 3,500 career strikeouts when he caught Schwarber looking at an 86 mph change-up to begin the game. Scherzer walked three and struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, pushing his career total to 3,503.

He allowed five runs and five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star is the 11th pitcher in big league history with 3,500 strikeouts. Luzardo allowed four hits, walked four and struck out eight. The Phillies have won each of his past four starts.

Brandon Valenzuela chased Luzardo with an RBI single in the sixth. Jonathan Bowlan struck out Andrés Giménez to strand runners at the corners. Toronto activated Scherzer off the 15-day injured list before the game. He’d been out since April 24 because of right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation





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Phillies Blue Jays Alec Bohm Kyle Schwarber Bryce Harper Jesús Luzardo Jhoan Duran Max Scherzer Adolis García Steward Berroa Phillies Outfielder Adolis García Phillies Toronto Baseball Home Run Strikeout Phillies Have Won Each Of His Past Four Starts Toronto Activated Scherzer Off The 15-Day Inju Right Forearm Tendinitis Left Ankle Inflammation

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