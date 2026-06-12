Phillies Acquire Derek Hill from White Sox as Outfield Depth Amid García Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded two prospects to the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Derek Hill, a move that adds needed depth to their struggling outfield, especially with Adolis García dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox in a minor trade that sent prospects Dylan Campbell and José Colmenares to Chicago along with international bonus pool money valued at $250,000.

While the deal itself is not considered earth-shattering, Hill's arrival is timely and noteworthy given the Phillies' ongoing concerns in their outfield, particularly in right field. Star right fielder Adolis García sustained a right shoulder injury during Wednesday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays while making a throw to home plate. His imaging results were pending as of the report, leaving his immediate availability uncertain. Even prior to García's injury, Philadelphia had interest in Hill, a 30-year-old journeyman outfielder.

García's performance this season has been a significant disappointment; he is batting only .195 with seven home runs and 21 RBI, and his 84 strikeouts are the second-highest on the team. The Phillies' outfield as a whole has struggled offensively in 2026, making Hill's addition a potential fill-in. The lone bright spot has been Brandon Marsh, who ranks fifth in the majors with a .326 batting average.

Hill is expected to split time in center and right field, primarily facing left-handed pitching. He brings a career .213/.284/.375 slash line with four homers and eight RBI this season for the first-place White Sox.

However, against lefties in 2026, he has hit .245 with a .789 OPS, offering a measurable platoon advantage. White Sox manager Will Venable explained the trade by stating the team faced a "roster crunch" and that Hill's desirability reflected his performance and character. The move also indicated the White Sox's current roster strength, allowing them to part with a useful player.

In Philadelphia, Hill could become part of an outfield platoon that might also soon include highly regarded prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr., providing additional depth and a potential lefty-masher role as the Phillies navigate injuries and offensive slumps





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