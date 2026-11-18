Philippine police filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, over alleged online child sexual abuse offences on Monday, less than two weeks after his Florida arrest on a federal child sexual abuse material charge. Markle denies the allegations, calling them sick lies.

Philippine police filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, over alleged online child sexual abuse offences.

The complaints were filed before the prosecutor's office in Cebu province on Monday. The filing will enable prosecutors to examine evidence and decide whether charges should be filed in court. Philippine police said on Wednesday that the complaints had been filed. The move came less than two weeks after U.S. authorities arrested Markle in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs allegedly showing him with underage girls.

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Markle Denies Abuse Claims

Markle has denied the allegations. He told the Daily Mail the claims were untrue and described them as sick lies. His denial followed both the Florida arrest and the Philippine complaints. Philippine police said the complaints were filed following an investigation last month into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

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Markle had lived in Cebu for a period before returning to the United States. Police said the complaints accuse Markle of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines by Markle's son, Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., was ongoing. Police said the examination could yield further evidence to support the case or lead to additional charges, if warranted.

The outcome depends on what the forensic examination finds. The case adds to a long family rift. Meghan, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to Harry, the younger son of King Charles, in 2018. Meghan has said she was deeply distressed over the matter.

Prosecutors Review Cebu Complaints

The case remains under review by Philippine prosecutors, who will decide whether to file charges in court. The complaints were filed in Cebu province. The timing came less than two weeks after Markle's arrest in Florida on the federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the claims and called them sick lies.

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The Philippine complaints accuse Markle of violating local laws covering online sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Police filed the complaints after an investigation last month that focused on alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials. Prosecutors will now review the evidence and decide whether to file charges in court. The forensic examination of the devices could add evidence or lead to more charges, police said, depending on what the examination finds.

Markle had lived in Cebu for a period before returning to the United States. He was arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs allegedly showing him with underage girls, according to reports. Markle has denied the claims and described them as sick lies. His denial followed the arrest and the Philippine complaints.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since before her marriage to Harry in 2018. She has said she was deeply distressed over the matter. The case remains under review by Philippine prosecutors. Reporting by Nestor Corrales and Karen Lema; editing by Martin Petty, Reuters.