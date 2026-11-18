Philippine police filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, over alleged online child sexual abuse offences, weeks after his arrest in the United States.

Philippine police said on Wednesday that criminal complaints have been filed against Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, over alleged online child sexual abuse offences.

The complaints were filed before the prosecutor's office in Cebu province on Monday, following an investigation last month into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials. The filing will enable prosecutors to examine the evidence and decide whether formal charges should be brought in court. Police said the complaints accuse Markle of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

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Thomas Markle Faces Federal Charges in US

The development came less than two weeks after United States authorities arrested Markle in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs allegedly showing him with underage girls. Thomas Markle has denied the allegations. He told the Daily Mail that the claims were untrue and described them as sick lies. The case has drawn widespread attention because of his daughter's public profile.

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Markle had lived in Cebu for a period before returning to the United States. Philippine police said the investigation into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials preceded the complaints filed this week. Forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, who is Meghan's half-brother, is ongoing. Police said the examination could yield further evidence to support the case or lead to additional charges if warranted.

Meghan, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to King Charles' younger son, Harry, in 2018. She has said she was deeply distressed over the matter. The Philippine complaints add a new legal front for Thomas Markle, who already faces the federal charge in the United States. Authorities in both countries are now examining allegations connected to child sexual abuse material.

Philippine Authorities Review Digital Evidence

The case has also raised questions about digital evidence and cross-border cooperation. Police in the Philippines said the forensic work on the surrendered devices continues and could shape the next steps in the local investigation. Prosecutors in Cebu will review the complaints and evidence before deciding whether to file charges in court. No timetable has been given for that decision, and Markle has not been formally charged in the Philippines.

Markle's denial remains central to his defense. He has publicly rejected the claims, and his statement to the Daily Mail is the most direct response from him since the allegations emerged. Meghan has not commented beyond her earlier statement that she was deeply distressed. The estrangement between father and daughter has been widely reported since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

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Separate Legal Proceedings in US and Philippines

The Philippine police investigation and the U.S. federal case are separate proceedings. The complaints in Cebu followed a local probe, while the U.S. charge stemmed from an arrest in Florida. Police said the investigation in the Philippines focused on alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The complaints were filed after that inquiry, and authorities are still examining devices turned over by Thomas Markle Jr. The outcome in Cebu could depend on what forensic experts find on those devices. Police said the results could either strengthen the existing case or lead to additional charges. The case continues to develop on multiple fronts, with prosecutors in the Philippines set to review the complaints and U.S. authorities pursuing the federal charge. Thomas Markle has denied all allegations against him.