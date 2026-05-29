The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a deal to bring Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey into the role of president of basketball operations, the team has announced. Gansey has been with the Cavaliers' front office since 2011 and has earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the G League's Executive of the Year award in 2017.

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly found their new president of basketball operations . The team has agreed to a deal to bring Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey into that role, after a disappointing season ended with a 24-58 record.

The team opted to retain head coach Nick Nurse. Bob Myers, the former GM of the Golden State Warriors who now works as president of sports for the 76ers' parent company, headed up the search for Morey's replacement, and landed on Gansey. Gansey has been with the Cavaliers' front office since 2011, moving up the ranks.

He earned the G League's Executive of the Year award in 2017 while serving as GM of Cavs' affiliate Canton Charge, and became assistant general manager under Koby Altman shortly afterwards. Gansey and Koby Altman guided the Cavaliers through the post-LeBron James era and turned them into real contenders in the East. The new president of basketball operations is expected to bring stability to the team after a tumultuous season.

With the addition of Gansey, the 76ers are looking to build a stronger team and compete with other top teams in the league. Gansey's experience and expertise will be crucial in making key decisions and shaping the team's future. The 76ers are expected to announce the deal officially in the coming days, pending the completion of the necessary paperwork.

The team's fans are eagerly awaiting the news and are hoping that Gansey will be able to bring the team back to its former glory. The addition of Gansey is seen as a positive step for the 76ers and is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team. With his extensive experience and expertise, Gansey is well-equipped to handle the challenges of the NBA and make key decisions that will shape the team's future.

The 76ers are looking to build a stronger team and compete with other top teams in the league, and Gansey's addition is seen as a key step in achieving that goal. The team's management is confident that Gansey will be able to bring stability and success to the team, and fans are eagerly awaiting the news. The 76ers are expected to announce the deal officially in the coming days, pending the completion of the necessary paperwork.

The team's fans are hoping that Gansey will be able to bring the team back to its former glory and make the 76ers a contender in the league once again





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