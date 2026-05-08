Philadelphia 76ers Donate 500 Tickets for Remaining Playoff Games to Area Community Groups

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that they will donate 500 tickets for each remaining home second-round playoff game to area community groups. The team's previous strategy to restrict sales to fans in the greater Philadelphia area through Ticketmaster has not been effective in preventing Knicks fans from swarming the city. The 76ers have partnered with various organizations to provide tickets to deserving individuals and families, aiming to create a positive atmosphere for the remaining playoff games and demonstrate their commitment to the community.

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that they will donate 500 tickets for each remaining home second-round playoff game to area community groups, aiming to keep more of their own fans in the building and avoid a New York takeover.

The team's previous strategy to restrict sales to fans in the greater Philadelphia area through Ticketmaster has not been effective in preventing Knicks fans from swarming the city. The 76ers have partnered with various organizations, including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn Medicine, Uplift Center for Grieving Children, Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia, La Liga del Barrio, and Apologues, to provide tickets to deserving individuals and families.

The team's star player, Joel Embiid, has expressed his concern about the lack of support from their own fans during their previous matchup against the Knicks, stating that they need all the support they can get to create an atmosphere similar to the one they experienced in Game 7. The 76ers' latest initiative aims to demonstrate their commitment to the community and their desire to create a positive atmosphere for the remaining playoff games





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Philadelphia 76Ers New York Knicks Playoff Games Ticket Donation Community Support Joel Embiid

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