Phil Collins cries and Billy Idol shouts at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles featured emotional speeches, electrifying performances, and a celebration of hip-hop and rock legends.

Phil Collins gave a tearful acceptance speech and received an electrifying tribute from Cynthia Erivo as Oprah Winfrey inducted the late Luther Vandross at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The crowd yelled along with Billy Idol, and Wu-Tang Clan crowded the stage for a rowdy celebration. Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte, Sade, Joy Division/New Order and Iron Maiden were also inducted along with producer Rick Rubin, who got a long-bearded tribute from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. A night that beforehand felt like it might fall flat with the absences of key inductees was as lively and overloaded as the induction ceremony ever is.

Also read Rock Hall of Fame Inducts Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Queen Latifah

U2 And Run DMC Surprise Performances

U2 was the night's surprise opener, playing their new single Silencio while surrounded by dancers in riot squad gear. They then launched into their 1984 classic Pride (In the Name of Love) as singer Bono alternately raised a peace sign and fist. Run DMC and Aerosmith were the surprise closers with a loud jam of Walk This Way, their 1986 classic collaboration, produced by Rubin, that brought the merger of rock and rap to a new level.

The 75-year-old Collins, whose mobility trouble and other health problems kept him from performing, took the stage slowly using a pair of canes and cried at a huge ovation from a crowd that included his daughter, actor Lily Collins, and four other children. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins and praised him for his unprecedented dual stardom as a drummer and a hit-making pop singer in the 1980s. I grew up just wanting to play the drums, Collins said.

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Everything else has been a really happy accident. I can't believe, when I look back, how life has gone. Barker said Collins' song In the Air Tonight gave the world arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. Minutes later, Barker played that drum fill himself as Erivo gave a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song with a wailing crescendo that brought the crowd to its feet.

Collins was already in the hall as a member of Genesis, but now gets the solo honour. He hasn't been able to take the stage since 2022, but assured the crowd that you haven't heard the last of me. Hours later, the crowd leapt to its feet and shouted along with White Wedding during the induction of Idol, one of the few artists ticket buyers knew for sure would show up and perform.

Billy Idol And Wu Tang Clan Induction

He was inducted along with his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens by No Doubt members Tony Kanal and Gwen Stefani, who joined Idol for a duet on Eyes Without a Face. I say to all the young people out there who can barely tune a guitar and work a sampler, Now it's your turn, Idol said. He ended with, And now, I'm gonna party with the Wu-Tang Clan!

Winfrey said with relish that Vandross was the maestro of the love song and said he was once correctly named the top artist that people make looove to. Vandross, an R&B singer with a velvet voice, was one of the definitive singers of the 1980s and '90s. He died in 2005. Luther Vandross sang with such passion and soul it could reach something deep inside that you didn't even know needed to be reached, Winfrey said.

Usher then took the stage and sang a sultry medley of Vandross hits, including Here and Now and So Amazing. Wu-Tang Clan, the epic hip-hop collective from New York's Staten Island, filled the stage with its 10 current members, giving a memorable acceptance speech and a performance that had the crowd on its feet dancing. Backed by a big jazz band, the musical medley included C.R. E.A.

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M., Method Man and late member Ol' Dirty Bastard's Shimmy Shimmy Ya. Wu-Tang rewrote the rules of hip-hop and did it without a big machine behind them, said comedian Chris Rock, who inducted them. We took Staten Island to the world, the group's leader RZA said. We had a desire to conquer.

MC Lyte And Queen Latifah Honored

He added, We wanted to make a mark. We made our mark. MC Lyte, a trailblazing female rapper starting in the late 1980s, was the first artist inducted, with hip-hop star Remy Ma doing the honors and calling her one of the first women in hip-hop to make sure there was room for the rest of us. MC Lyte said she was a B-girl from Brooklyn just looking for my chance to inspire and motivate.

Her contemporary and fellow groundbreaker Latifah was inducted later in the evening by Megan Thee Stallion, who said Latifah taught us to recognize royalty within ourselves. Latifah said that for a long time, she would not have believed this night was possible. It's difficult enough being a woman in hip-hop, she said, let alone being a hip-hopper in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Latifah and MC Lyte then took the stage together to perform a medley of their hits, including Latifah's U.N. I.T. Y. and MC Lyte's Ruffneck. They entered the hall as recipients of the Early Influence Award along with posthumous inductees Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti and Celia Cruz, who were all inducted via video tribute.

Legendary rock, hip-hop and country producer Rubin accepted his induction with a one-sentence acceptance speech. You can't kill rock 'n' roll, he said, and left the stage. The Red Hot Chili Peppers then appeared, all four of them wearing white wigs and long white fake beards to match Rubin's signature look as they played their 1991 breakthrough hit Give It Away, one of many he produced for them.

Longtime Hall-of-Famer Neil Young inducted Rubin, making fun of his tendency to work while lying barefoot on the couch and praising him for the unmatched care he takes with his artists, including the Beastie Boys, Run DMC, Johnny Cash, the Chicks and Adele. Oasis, the youngest of the inductees, didn't show up. Guitarist Noel Gallagher was playing a gig back home in Britain, and his little brother, Liam Gallagher, just did not attend.