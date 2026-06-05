A pharmacy employee in Quebec, Canada, has removed energy drinks from the shelves following a recommendation from the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec to stop selling them due to the death of a young man, Zachary Miron, who died after consuming an energy drink in Lévis, Quebec. The Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec has suggested that pharmacies consider removing energy drinks from their shelves, citing the risks associated with their consumption.

A pharmacy employee in Quebec, Canada, has removed energy drinks from the shelves following a recommendation from the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec to stop selling them due to the death of a young man, Zachary Miron , who died after consuming an energy drink in Lévis , Quebec.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of energy drinks and their potential impact on public health. The Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec has suggested that pharmacies consider removing energy drinks from their shelves, citing the risks associated with their consumption. The decision to remove energy drinks is a precautionary measure to protect public health, particularly among young people who are more likely to consume these products.

The Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec has also recommended that pharmacies provide information to customers about the potential risks associated with energy drink consumption. The removal of energy drinks from pharmacies is a significant step towards promoting public health and safety. In related news, the province of Saskatchewan has announced that the design for its new French school is one-third complete. The new school will provide educational facilities for French-speaking students in the province.

The design for the school has been developed by a team of architects and engineers who have worked closely with the government to ensure that the school meets the needs of the students and the community. The new school will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities. The school will also have a strong focus on language and cultural education, providing students with the opportunity to learn about their heritage and cultural traditions.

The completion of the school design is an important step towards providing educational facilities for French-speaking students in Saskatchewan. In other news, the expansion of Billy Bishop airport in Toronto has raised concerns about the potential impact on nearby homes and businesses. The expansion plans include the construction of a new terminal building and the expansion of the airport's runway.

However, the plans have been met with opposition from local residents who are concerned about the potential impact on their homes and businesses. The expansion of the airport will require the re-location of several homes and businesses, which has raised concerns about the potential impact on the community. The airport expansion plans are currently being reviewed by the government, and a decision is expected to be made in the near future.

The expansion of Billy Bishop airport is a significant project that will have a major impact on the local community. In related news, the Canadian government has announced that it will be denying SpaceX fast index entry to the S&P 500. The decision was made due to concerns about the company's business practices and its potential impact on the Canadian economy.

SpaceX has been a major player in the space industry, and its inclusion in the S&P 500 would have provided a significant boost to the company's stock price. However, the Canadian government has raised concerns about the company's business practices, including its use of foreign labor and its potential impact on the Canadian economy. The decision to deny SpaceX fast index entry to the S&P 500 is a significant step towards protecting the Canadian economy and promoting fair business practices.

In other news, the U.S. has confirmed a case of screwworm in the country, and there are concerns that the pest may have spread to Canada. The screwworm is a parasitic insect that can cause significant damage to livestock and crops. The U.S. has implemented measures to control the spread of the pest, including the use of pesticides and the re-location of infected animals.

The Canadian government is closely monitoring the situation and is working with U.S. authorities to ensure that the pest does not spread to Canada. The confirmation of a screwworm case in the U.S. is a significant concern for the Canadian livestock industry, and the government is taking steps to protect the country's agricultural sector. In related news, the Canadian soccer team has announced that Maxime Crepeau will be the starting goalkeeper for the World Cup.

Crepeau has been a key player for the team, and his inclusion in the starting lineup is a significant boost to the team's chances of success. The World Cup is a major international sporting event that brings together the best teams from around the world. The Canadian team will face stiff competition from other top teams, but with Crepeau in goal, the team has a good chance of making a strong showing.

The inclusion of Crepeau in the starting lineup is a significant step towards promoting Canadian soccer and providing opportunities for young players to develop their skills. In other news, a buffalo named Donald Trump has become a sensation at a zoo in Bangladesh. The buffalo has gained a significant following due to its golden locks, which have been styled to resemble the former U.S. president.

The buffalo's popularity has been a major draw for the zoo, and visitors are flocking to see the animal. The zoo has also created a social media campaign to promote the buffalo's popularity, and the animal has become a viral sensation. The inclusion of the buffalo in the zoo's collection has been a significant step towards promoting the zoo's popularity and providing a unique experience for visitors.

In related news, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner has been praised for its ability to improve scalp and hair health. The product has been used by a number of customers who have reported significant improvements in their scalp and hair health. The shampoo and conditioner have been developed using natural ingredients and have been shown to be effective in improving scalp and hair health.

The product has been a major hit with customers, and the company behind it has reported significant sales increases. The inclusion of the product in the market has been a significant step towards promoting natural hair care and providing customers with effective solutions for improving scalp and hair health





CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy Drinks Ordre Des Pharmaciens Du Quebec Zachary Miron Lévis Quebec Public Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quebec and Ottawa Sign Infrastructure Agreements Totaling Nearly $10 BillionQuebec and Ottawa have signed five infrastructure agreements totaling nearly $10 billion, paving the way for major investments in public transit, health care, housing and higher education across the province over the next decade.

Read more »

CMQ wants Santé Québec to phase out polluting anesthetic gasesThe Collège des médecins du Québec is calling on Santé Québec to phase out polluting anesthetic gases still used in surgery within the health care system.

Read more »

Danielle Smith heads to Quebec as energy, autonomy discussions take centre stagePremier Danielle Smith is in Quebec City, pushing for closer ties between Alberta and Quebec on issues like energy development and provincial autonomy.

Read more »

MusiquePlus, once a hub of Quebec music and culture, set to relaunch on TikTokLong before your feed told you what to listen to, Quebec culture had a different tastemaker: MusiquePlus. Well, music fans can rejoice now that the TV channel that helped launch the careers of many Quebec stars is being revived as a new kind of influencer on TikTok.

Read more »