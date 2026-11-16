The PGA Tour will end PGA Tour Americas in 2028 and create a year-round network of sanctioned feeder events with a unified ranking, while the Korn Ferry Tour keeps at least 20 events with US$1 million purses.

The PGA Tour will eliminate PGA Tour Americas in 2028 and replace it with a broad network of feeder tournaments held throughout the year, all tied to one ranking system for players trying to reach the top level.

The changes were approved Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, as the Future Competition Committee wrapped up its work on the new competitive model that begins in 2028. The committee was created in 2025 by CEO Brian Rolapp, with Tiger Woods serving as chairman. The announcement left several pieces of the new model unresolved, especially the remaining tournaments in the upper-tier Championship Series and which events will make up the lower Challenger Series.

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Tiger Woods Praises New Tour Direction

Rolapp said potential sponsors have submitted bids for the remaining Championship Series events. He also said four tournaments identified for the Challenger Series are covered, giving the tour a line of sight on half of that schedule. Woods praised the direction of the tour in a news release. He said, Having been on this Tour for almost 30 years, I can confidently say the PGA Tour is in the best position it has ever been.

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He added that the goal was to build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour by listening to fans, players and partners, creating a model grounded in meritocracy and built to offer the best opportunity for the next generation. The board also selected Adam Scott to remain as a player-director. Scott's term expires this year. He takes over for Patrick Cantlay, whose three-year term ends this year and was chosen by the board instead of the entire membership.

The Korn Ferry Tour will have at least 20 tournaments with purses of US$1 million, and the leading 20 players will be promoted to the Challenger Series. In the past, top players from PGA Tour Americas, which held events in Canada and throughout Latin America, were promoted to the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead of that structure, there will be a network of PGA Tour-sanctioned events that are not run by the tour, providing tournaments throughout the year.

Unified Ranking System Replaces Regional Tour

A unified priority ranking will help players advance. The system would work similarly to the world ranking because it would not start and stop with a calendar year. The tour believes the unified ranking will make the feeder system more connected and allow emerging talent to be identified more quickly. PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis said PGA Tour Americas had been a great success and that the tour was proud of what it built there.

Dennis said, We wanted to evolve from that and make it even better. He said a key part of the affiliate tournament network was covering the entire year. PGA Tour Americas has a 15-event schedule for 2027. Another key was increasing how quickly players could advance.

Dennis said, We see a really great opportunity to allow those guys who are really playing well to move up quickly and really lean into the meritocracy. The goal is to reward strong play without forcing players to wait for a traditional seasonal window. For the Challenger Series, where the top 20 players advance to the Championship Series, the board approved elevating the final event.

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That season finale would be for the top 90 players, and its winner would be promoted to the Championship Series even if he is not among the top 20. The announcement still leaves the full shape of the 2028 model incomplete. The tour has not named all Championship Series events, and it has not identified every Challenger Series tournament. Sponsors have bid for the remaining Championship Series slots, and four Challenger Series events are known.

The move away from PGA Tour Americas marks a major shift in how the tour develops players. Rather than a single regional tour feeding into the Korn Ferry Tour, the tour wants a larger collection of sanctioned events spread across the year and connected by one ranking. That ranking would follow players beyond a calendar year, similar to the world ranking.

The tour expects that approach to help players move up faster when they are playing well and to give officials a clearer view of emerging talent. The Korn Ferry Tour remains a central part of the pathway, with at least 20 events at US$1 million purses and 20 promotions to the Challenger Series. From there, the top 20 Challenger Series players advance to the Championship Series, with the season finale winner also earning promotion.

Woods, who chairs the Future Competition Committee, said the model was designed around meritocracy and long-term stability. Scott will continue as a player-director after the board selected him to remain in the role. Cantlay's term ends this year after three years. The story was reported by Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press.