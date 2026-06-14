PFL Nigeria Delivers Finishes and Thrills in Debut Event

Recap of the PFL Nigeria debut card featuring spectacular finishes including a flying knee KO, rear-naked choke, and anaconda choke, advancing fighters to tournament semifinals.

The Professional Fighters League made its debut in Nigeria with an action-packed card that delivered a series of thrilling finishes and decisive victories. The event, held in Lagos, featured tournament bouts across multiple weight classes, showcasing local talent and international contenders.

Among the standout performances were a lightning-quick rear-naked choke, a spectacular flying knee knockout, and a rare anaconda choke that left the crowd in awe. The card set the stage for the semifinals of the PFL Africa season, with fighters vying for a chance to advance in the single-elimination tournament. In the featherweight tournament, Ignacio Campos lived up to his nickname Nacho by serving a swift end to Wasi Adeshina.

After a brief feeling-out process, Campos landed a perfectly timed knee that dropped his opponent, then followed up with heavy punches from half-guard before taking Adeshina's back. Once Campos secured the dominant position, it was only a matter of time before he locked in a rear-naked choke. Adeshina, unable to mount an effective defense, tapped out at 1:45 of Round 1, handing him his first loss under the PFL banner.

Campos improved to 10-4 overall and advanced to the next phase of the tournament. In the lightweight division, Ocheme Star Boi delivered a highlight-reel finish, catching Felix Octave with a flying knee at 3:17 of Round 1. Ocheme charged forward and connected cleanly while Octave attempted a takedown, dropping him instantly. A follow-up left hand prompted the referee to step in and wave off the contest, giving Ocheme his seventh win and improving his PFL record to 2-2.

The bantamweight clash between Mhlauli and Henniene saw the latter secure a rare anaconda choke at 2:23 of Round 1. Nicknamed The Kryptonian, Henniene easily moved the action to the canvas, locked in the choke, and forced Mhlauli to lose consciousness. The victory spoiled Mhlauli's perfect record and advanced Henniene to the 135-pound tournament's next phase. Other fights on the card included a lightweight tournament bout between Thompson and Cruz.

Thompson utilized clean striking in the opening rounds, but Cruz managed to take the fight to the canvas in the third. The effort was enough for Cruz to earn a unanimous decision (29-28 across all scorecards) and a berth in the semifinals. In the middleweight division, Fongno stopped Yahuza with punches at 3:35 of Round 2, handing Yahuza the first professional loss of his career.

Fongno backed Yahuza against the fence with a barrage of punches before referee Steven Momoh stepped in to halt the contest. Additionally, in a 135-pound clash, a fighter (unnamed in the text) won a unanimous decision (30-27 on all scorecards) to advance to the tournament semifinals. The event also featured a video highlight of Ignacio Campos' finish and other promotional content.

Overall, the PFL Nigeria card delivered on its promise of excitement, setting up intriguing semifinal matchups and showcasing the depth of talent in the region. The combination of quick submissions, devastating knockouts, and strategic decisions made for a memorable night of MMA action





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