PFL Fighter Sarah Carmouche Eager for Showdown with Ronda Rousey

PFL fighter Sarah Carmouche is looking forward to facing Ronda Rousey in a match that could determine the outcome of her career. Carmouche believes that Rousey lacks the grappling improvements necessary to compete with her striking skills, but she remains confident and hopes for an unexpected outcome.

A former UFC superstar, Ronda Rousey , is set to face up-and-coming PFL fighter Sarah Carmouche in a match that, according to Rousey, she will win by first-round submission.

Rousey, who lost to Carano in her last bout, believes that her career experience, Olympic level tenacity, and superior ground striking will give her the edge. However, Carmouche remains confident that she can upset the odds and provide an unexpected outcome to the fight. Carmouche has expressed her desire to team up with Rousey in a co-promotion fight or in a matchup on the same card, aiming to achieve a storybook ending and showcase women's MMA





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Ronda Rousey Sarah Carmouche PFL UFC Fight Storybook Ending Women's MMA

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