PFL Dubai delivers exciting results on November 14 with Alisa Savicheva defeating Lauren Austin and Edmond Tarulessono overcoming Shamil Nabiev in key bouts.

Professional Fighters League events took center stage in Dubai on Saturday, November 14, featuring a schedule that began at 1 p.m. ET and was broadcast exclusively on the ESPN app. The card delivered high-stakes combat sports action, highlighted by a grueling three-round heavyweight women's bout and several decisive finishes. Fans witnessed a tactical masterclass from Alisa Savicheva, who secured a unanimous decision victory over Lauren Austin after three rounds of intense striking exchanges.

Savicheva Defeats Austin via Unanimous Decision

Alisa Savicheva emerged victorious against Lauren Austin with a unanimous 29-28 scoreline, winning every round by a narrow margin as judged by Tudor Leonte. The fight began with Savicheva taking immediate control in the center of the cage, utilizing superior footwork to land crisp one-two combinations while Austin struggled to find her range. Savicheva consistently landed leg kicks and jabs, effectively battering Austin's face and forcing the challenger into a defensive shell throughout the early exchanges.

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Lauren Austin faced significant challenges in closing the distance, often eating clean shots while attempting to enter Savicheva's guard. However, Austin managed to turn the tide in the second round by securing a desperate takedown. She took Savicheva's back and threatened with a rear-naked choke, but Savicheva scrambled back to her feet without being seriously injured. Austin attempted a spinning back kick and even paused to fix her hair, a moment of nonchalance that highlighted her confidence despite the physical toll of the grappling exchange.

The third round saw Austin land her best punch of the night, a hard right hand, but Savicheva weathered the storm and secured a takedown of her own. Savicheva controlled the ground game briefly before the fighters returned to their feet with one minute remaining. Austin pressed forward but failed to land anything significant, allowing Savicheva to preserve her lead. The judges awarded the round to Austin, making the final scorecards 29-28 in favor of Savicheva, securing her the win on all cards.

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Essono Subdues Nabiev in Grappling Battle

Edmond Essono defeated Shamil Nabiev via unanimous decision, showcasing dominant grappling and striking to secure the victory. Nabiev started aggressively with overhand rights and uppercuts, but Essono responded with sharp jabs and a thudding low kick that hurt his opponent. A referee stoppage for an accidental eye poke by Essono led to a point deduction for the French fighter, but the fight resumed with Nabiev immediately taking the lead on the ground.

Nabiev struggled to advance from half guard and sustained damage from Essono's top control. In the second frame, Essono reversed a takedown attempt and took control, landing heavy punches while Nabiev exhausted himself trying to escape. Essono took the back multiple times and rained down damaging strikes, leaving Nabiev looking completely drained by the end of the round. Tudor Leonte scored the round 10-9 for Essono, giving the French fighter a commanding lead on the scorecards.

Goltsov Delivers First Round TKO Victory

Mikhail Goltsov secured a first-round TKO victory over his opponent, Nana, displaying relentless pace and punching power. Goltsov peppered Nana with quick jabs that were difficult for the challenger to block or evade. Nana managed to land a significant left hook, but he quickly found himself hurt by Goltsov's volume and accuracy. Goltsov landed another clean right hand that dropped Nana to the canvas.

With Nana on the ground, Goltsov followed up with several additional punches to seal the victory. The referee, Bryan Miner, stepped in to stop the contest, awarding Goltsov the TKO win. The performance highlighted Goltsov's technical striking ability and his capacity to finish fights early, adding another highlight to the PFL Dubai card.

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Referees Ensure Fair Play Amidst Fouls

The event also featured incidents requiring referee intervention, including a point deduction for Edmond Essono due to an accidental eye poke against Shamil Nabiev. Similarly, in another bout, a fighter named Rodriguez received a point deduction for an illegal knee to the head after initially hurting his opponent, McKee. These incidents underscored the importance of regulatory oversight in mixed martial arts, ensuring that competitive integrity is maintained even during high-intensity moments.

The PFL Dubai event demonstrated the depth of talent in the league, with fighters like Alisa Savicheva and Edmond Essono proving their durability and skill. The results set the stage for future matchups and playoff implications, keeping the fanbase engaged as the league moves toward its championship seasons. Viewers who tuned into the ESPN app were treated to a night of diverse fighting styles, from striking-dominated bouts to grappling-heavy contests.