PFL Chicago: Rodrigo Nascimento Seeks Redemption in Rematch, Eyes Impressive Performance

Rodrigo Nascimento is set to compete in PFL Chicago, following his release from the UFC. The bantamweight fighter is seeking a rematch against Romanov, aiming to showcase his improved skills and make a statement in his return to the fighting scene. The event will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN2.

PFL Chicago 's undercard promises an electrifying night of fights this Saturday at the Wintrust Arena, with a world-class bantamweight clash as the headline event. Rodrigo Nascimento , recently released by the UFC after a unanimous decision loss to the formidable Moldovan fighter, is set to make a statement. The event will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET, providing fans with a front-row seat to the intense battles.

Nascimento, reflecting on his UFC experience, acknowledges the valuable lessons learned, particularly emphasizing the importance of athlete-fan engagement beyond the Octagon. He highlights his proactive approach to connecting with his fanbase through social media, sharing videos, and hosting live sessions to build stronger relationships. He recognizes the unmatched experience gained in the UFC but is now focused on evolving his brand and honing his fighting skills for this new opportunity to prove himself.\Nascimento's upcoming fight against Romanov offers a chance to redeem himself after an unexpected turn of events. He views this rematch as an opportunity to showcase a transformed version of himself, emphasizing his increased strength, dedication, and preparedness. Nascimento is determined to avenge his previous loss, citing his refined training regimen and enhanced fighting skills. He expresses confidence in his ability to counter Romanov's wrestling prowess, asserting that his jiu-jitsu and striking abilities are superior. The fighter is clearly motivated, focusing on a strategy that incorporates both offensive and defensive wrestling, anticipating his chance to capitalize on any opportunity to achieve victory. The fight carries significant weight for Nascimento, not only in terms of a personal challenge, but also in the chance to make a lasting impression on the PFL and its audience.\The extended period away from the cage, spanning 288 days, has been utilized by Nascimento to focus on his training. He recognizes the formidable nature of his opponent, Romanov, while remaining steadfast in his preparation at American Top Team (ATT). He credits his training partners for providing invaluable assistance, particularly in refining his wrestling defense and takedown strategies. Nascimento's confidence stems from his assessment of Romanov's weaknesses and his own evolved skills. He believes that his superior jiu-jitsu and striking capabilities will provide him with diverse pathways to secure the win, whether through a knockout or submission. The fighter's focus is set on delivering an outstanding performance that will impress the promotion and the fans. Nascimento also reveals a less amicable perspective on his former training partner, Trabelsi, highlighting their wrestling sessions and emphasizing his belief in his preparation to succeed in this upcoming bout. He is determined to make a significant impact on this event, aiming to reverse his fortune and solidify his position within the PFL





sherdogdotcom / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PFL MMA Rodrigo Nascimento Romanov Chicago ESPN2 Rematch UFC Wrestling Jiu-Jitsu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BEST BETS for UFC 327, PFL Chicago & PFL PretoriaIt's a seriously packed week in mixed martial arts and Sean is back with his top five bets for UFC 327 and the PFL doubleheader in Chicago and Pretoria. There's even an ambitious parlay across four different promotions for the adventurous-minded! A bantamweight world title fight headlines PFL Chicago: Tune in LIVE, Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m.

Read more »

BEST BETS for UFC 327, PFL Chicago & PFL PretoriaIt's a seriously packed week in mixed martial arts and Sean is back with his top five bets for UFC 327 and the PFL doubleheader in Chicago and Pretoria. There's even an ambitious parlay across four different promotions for the adventurous-minded! A bantamweight world title fight headlines PFL Chicago: Tune in LIVE, Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m.

Read more »

PFL Chicago Pre-Fight NotebookThe Professional Fighters League on Saturday will touch down in northern Illinois, where the company aims to build on its current momentum.

Read more »

PFL Chicago weigh-in results: 2 fighters miss weightThe Professional Fighters League returns to Illinois on Saturday with 11 fights, which are now all official following the PFL Chicago weigh-ins.

Read more »

Prime Picks: PFL Chicago, UFC 327The Professional Fighters League and the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will go toe to toe in the mixed martial arts universe, albeit some 1,300 miles away from one another. Ready your wagers.

Read more »

PFL takes to Nigeria on June 13 for second 2026 PFL Africa eventOnly the Professional Fighters League could go to Nigeria.

Read more »