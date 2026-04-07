PFL Chicago: Pettis vs. McKee and a Stacked Card Promise Explosive MMA Action

PFL Chicago is set to ignite the Wintrust Arena this Saturday with a night of thrilling mixed martial arts action. The event is headlined by a captivating showdown between Anthony Pettis and the undefeated McKee. The undercard features a host of exciting matchups, including Jordan Newman, Khavalov, and other top fighters, promising a memorable night of combat sports.

PFL Chicago takes center stage this Saturday at the Wintrust Arena, a venue situated near the western shores of Lake Michigan. This event promises a compelling night of mixed martial arts action, headlined by a highly anticipated clash. Anthony Pettis , aged 32, enters the fray with a strong record, boasting eight victories in his last ten fights. A product of the Duke Roufus camp, Pettis is eager to build on his recent success, having delivered a stunning finish in his last outing.

At PFL Champions Series 3, he secured a second-round victory with a spectacular spinning back elbow, marking his first finish in nearly four years. This resurgence positions Pettis as a formidable force, looking to continue his winning streak and solidify his position within the promotion. His opponent, McKee, makes his promotional debut with an unblemished professional record of 10-0. The 28-year-old brings a wealth of experience and skill to the cage, having honed his craft and demonstrated a clear ability to dominate opponents. This matchup between Pettis and McKee is poised to be a thrilling encounter, setting the stage for an explosive night of fights.\The undercard for PFL Chicago is packed with exciting matchups and rising stars, offering fight fans a comprehensive evening of combat sports. Jordan Newman will compete in the three-round middleweight co-main event at 185 pounds. Newman, a former two-division LFA champion, is looking to continue his winning ways. He enters the contest having won two of his past three bouts, showcasing his resilience and determination. His opponent, Silveira, has a knack for finishing opponents, having secured 12 of his 15 career victories by knockout, technical knockout, or submission. This is a battle that promises fireworks. The undefeated Khavalov seeks to ascend to A-list territory at 135 pounds. The 27-year-old Russian is coming in with a perfect 11-0 record and will face a stern test in his upcoming bout. His recent performance at PFL Dubai, where he secured a unanimous decision victory, has further underscored his potential and his dedication to continue winning and showing dominance. Meanwhile, Stots finds himself on the rebound after a loss to Pettis. This fighter has shown resilience by winning 13 of his past 15 bouts, so there is little doubt that his determination to come back to winning ways is strong. He faces another compelling challenger in a highly anticipated fight. The Tropa Thai product tries to get back on track at featherweight at 145 pounds. Braga, 27, returns to competition on the strength of four wins in six outings. His opponent is a rising fighter that is undefeated in his last four fights, this will be an incredible test for him in his PFL debut.\The PFL Chicago event is shaping up to be a must-see event for MMA fans, featuring a compelling blend of established stars and up-and-coming talent. The main event between Pettis and McKee is undoubtedly the highlight, promising a captivating battle between two highly skilled and motivated fighters. The undercard adds depth to the event, providing opportunities for rising stars to shine and experienced veterans to showcase their skills. The event showcases a variety of weight classes and fighting styles, catering to a broad audience. With each fight offering its own unique narrative and potential for excitement, the PFL Chicago event is positioned to deliver a memorable experience for spectators at the arena and those watching around the world. The event also highlights the growth and popularity of the PFL, a promotion that continues to attract top talent and produce high-quality fight cards. This event serves as a testament to the thriving state of mixed martial arts and a preview of the exciting contests that are yet to come in this ever-evolving sport. The presence of such a diverse array of competitors, each with their own unique style and background, makes this event a rich experience for fight fans





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