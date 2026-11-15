Pfizer Withdraws Premarin Cream from Canada Menopause Treatment

Pfizer discontinues Premarin vaginal cream in Canada, leaving Ontario women with limited covered options for menopause relief amid ongoing supply chain shortages.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has officially removed its hormone replacement therapy drug Premarin from the Canadian market. The announcement came on Thursday, following an internal review by the company which cited persistent supply issues as the primary reason for the withdrawal. Pfizer Canada stated that a shortage of the cream has persisted in the country since June, and no further batches will be supplied to Canadian pharmacies.

This decision effectively eliminates a key treatment option for women in Ontario seeking relief from menopause-related symptoms. Dr. Amanda Selk, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, warned that the removal of Premarin vaginal cream leaves many patients without a government-covered alternative. She noted that the cream is primarily used to restore moisture and estrogen for menopausal women, though data also suggests it can help with bladder infections.

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Premarin Discontinuation Creates Coverage Gaps

The immediate consequence of Pfizer pulling Premarin is a significant reduction in accessible treatment options for Ontario residents. The Canadian Pharmacists Association has published a list of alternatives to address the menopausal hormone therapy shortage. However, with Premarin gone, there is currently only one other vaginal cream available in the country. Crucially, this remaining option is not covered by the Ontario Drug Program, which covers more than 5,900 medications for eligible residents.

While patients with private insurance may still access these alternative treatments, many individuals in Ontario lack such coverage. Dr. Selk emphasized that if only one cream remains available nationwide, it urgently requires government coverage to ensure equitable access. She pointed out that other cream options and drug formulations exist in other countries, but introducing them to Canada involves a complex regulatory process through Health Canada that takes considerable time.

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Medical Expert Critiques Limited Drug Choices

Dr. Selk, whose clinical practice at Mount Sinai Hospital focuses on dermatologic skin conditions around the vulva, highlighted the importance of having multiple treatment options. She explained that different drugs work well for different people, and some patients may prefer previous formulations over current ones. The loss of Premarin means patients have lost a choice that worked effectively for their specific physiology.

Selk argued that having multiple options benefits everyone, considering both cost and how the medication feels and works. She stated that no single drug is necessarily better than another, but the variety allows patients to mesh better with the treatment that suits them. She also noted that Canada is not a large market compared to other countries due to its population size, which can result in fewer product options for Canadian women.

Ongoing Supply Chain Strain on Women's Health

The withdrawal of Premarin coincides with broader supply constraints for other hormone therapy products in Canada. Health Canada reported earlier this month that intermittent shortages of estradiol transdermal patches, made by Bayer and Sandoz, are expected to last until early next year. Patients may find certain strengths of these products temporarily unavailable at local pharmacies. The discontinuation of Premarin products, alongside these patch shortages, places additional strain on Canada's menopause drug supply.

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Dr. Selk observed that demand for estrogen products is high, but the supply chain has struggled to keep up with this demand. She described this situation as reflective of a more general problem regarding women's health. Many women are frustrated by the lack of dedication and time spent on these health products compared to male-specific drugs. She noted that discussions about why such shortages disproportionately affect women are common, especially given the absence of similar male drug shortages.

Alternative Vaginal Estrogen Products Available

Despite the loss of Premarin cream, the Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed that other vaginal estrogen products are covered under the Ontario Drug Program. A spokesperson stated that three specific products listed by the Canadian Menopause Society as alternatives remain available for coverage. These covered options include Estring, a vaginal ring; Vagifem 10, a vaginal tablet; and Imvexxy, a vaginal insert. These alternatives provide different methods of administration for women seeking relief from menopausal symptoms.

For those requiring systemic hormone therapy, Pfizer Canada indicated that existing inventories of Premarin tablets are expected to last until midway through 2027. However, this supply could run out sooner if demand increases unexpectedly. In Ontario, the extended-release tablets are covered under the Exceptional Access Program, meaning coverage is only offered if specific clinical circumstances are met. Patches and gels remain available to provide relief for other menopausal issues, such as hot flashes, offering additional avenues for patient care during this period of limited options.