Pfizer to Stop Selling Premarin Hormone Therapy in Canada After Internal Review

Pfizer will stop supplying Premarin hormone replacement therapy in Canada, where the vaginal cream has been in shortage since June and tablet inventories may last until about mid-2027. The decision is not linked to new safety, efficacy or quality concerns, the company said.

Pfizer will no longer sell its hormone replacement therapy Premarin in Canada following an internal review, the company confirmed. Premarin has been available as a vaginal cream and three strengths of oral tablets.

Pfizer Canada told Reuters on Thursday that no further batches of the vaginal cream will be supplied. The Premarin vaginal cream, used to treat symptoms of menopause, has been in shortage in Canada since June. Demand for hormone replacement therapy has been rising, particularly in the United States. Prescriptions have increased following the FDA's November 2025 removal of long-standing safety warnings from the treatments.

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Canada Menopause Drug Supply Constraints Persist

Some other hormone therapy products used to treat menopause symptoms are also facing supply constraints in Canada. Earlier this month, Health Canada said certain strengths of estradiol transdermal patches made by Bayer and Sandoz were in short supply. Intermittent shortages of those patches are expected to continue until early 2027. The discontinuation of Premarin products, alongside shortages of some estradiol patches, could add to pressure on Canada's menopause drug supply.

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The decision was not related to any new safety, efficacy or quality concerns, Pfizer said. The company added that other treatment options were available in Canada. Existing inventories of Premarin tablets in 0.3 milligram, 0.625 mg and 1.25 mg strengths are expected to last until about mid-2027.

However, stocks could run out sooner if demand increases, the company said. The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada in Montreal were seen on Nov. 9, 2020. The move follows a separate supply disruption in India, where Pfizer suspended sales of Premarin vaginal cream in July, Reuters reported at the time. The company had said it was exploring options to resume supplies.

Premarin Market Availability and Global Supply Details

Pfizer said its latest decision applied only to Canada and declined to comment on supply situations in other markets. The treatment contains a mixture of estrogen hormones. It is prescribed to treat vaginal dryness, painful intercourse and other symptoms of menopause caused by declining estrogen levels. Premarin cream and tablets are sold across the globe, including in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.

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Premarin Intravenous, used in hospitals for treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance, is not affected. Mrinalika Roy, Reuters.