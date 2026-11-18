Pew Research Center projections show Christians falling from 53.3 per cent of Canada's population in 2020 to 33.3 per cent by 2070, while the religiously unaffiliated rise to 40.5 per cent and Muslims grow to 15.6 per cent. Globally, Muslims are projected to overtake Christians as the largest religious group by 2035.

New projections from the Pew Research Center show Canada's religious landscape changing dramatically by 2070, with Christians projected to make up just one-third of the population and people with no religious affiliation becoming the country's largest group.

The forecast comes as Islam is projected to overtake Christianity as the world's largest religious group within the next decade. While the global shift is driven largely by higher birth rates among Muslims, Canada's changing composition reflects a different picture, including declining Christian identification and growth among the unaffiliated. Pew's projections show Christians accounted for 53.3 per cent of Canada's population in 2020, making Christianity the country's majority religion.

Also read Pew Projects Muslims to Outnumber Christians by 2035 as Islam Grows Faster

Canada's Religious Shift By 2070

By 2070, that share is expected to fall to 33.3 per cent. The proportion of Canadians identifying as religiously unaffiliated is projected to increase from 34.6 per cent in 2020 to 40.5 per cent in 2070. Muslims are also expected to represent a considerably larger share, rising from 4.9 per cent to 15.6 per cent over the same period.

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The projections suggest that while Christianity will remain an important part of Canada's religious landscape, it will no longer be the country's largest religious group. The religiously unaffiliated are expected to take that position. Christians currently make up the world's largest religious group, followed by Muslims, but that ranking is expected to change by 2035. Pew estimates there were almost 2.3 billion Christians and around 2 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020.

Muslims To Overtake Christians Globally

By 2035, the Muslim population is projected to reach 2.57 billion, narrowly surpassing the 2.52 billion Christians. The gap is expected to widen over the following decades. By 2070, Muslims are projected to number above 3.6 billion, compared with roughly 3 billion Christians. As a share of the world's population, Muslims are expected to increase from 25.6 per cent in 2020 to 35.8 per cent in 2070.

Christianity's share is projected to rise slightly from 28.8 per cent to 29.1 per cent. The projections do not mean Christianity will shrink in population. Both religions are expected to grow, but the Muslim population is forecast to expand considerably faster. Birth rates are a major factor.

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women. The average for women in other religious groups combined was 1.6 children. Muslims will grow faster primarily because they have more children per woman than other religious groups. Pew says both Muslims and Christians are expected to gain more people through births than they lose through deaths over the next five decades.

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Between 2020 and 2070, the Muslim population is projected to gain 1.6 billion people through natural population change, compared with 792 million for Christians. Religious switching plays a smaller role. Pew projects a net loss of eight million people from Islam through switching, compared with a net loss of 105 million from Christianity. The research indicates the growth of Islam is not primarily the result of Christians converting to Islam.

Birth Rates Drive Religious Changes

The number of Muslims expected to become Christian and Christians expected to become Muslim is projected to be relatively balanced. This confirms that birth rates, not conversion, drive the projected shift. Canada's projected changes are part of a broader transformation across North America. Pew estimates Christians represented almost 63 per cent of North America's population in 2020, a proportion expected to fall to around 46 per cent by 2070.

Over the same period, the religiously unaffiliated population in the region is projected to increase from 30.2 per cent to 41.2 per cent. The Muslim share of North America's population is expected to grow from 1.6 per cent in 2020 to 4.9 per cent in 2070.

However, Pew cautions that its projections are based on demographic trends and assumptions continuing over the coming decades. They account for factors including age, fertility, mortality, migration and religious switching. The projections do not attempt to predict every possible social, political or economic development. They offer a demographic baseline rather than a certainty about the future.