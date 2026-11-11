Petition Urges Canada to Recognize 110,000 War Dead as Citizens

Activist Don Chapman has launched a petition sponsored by Liberal MP Patrick Weiler to retroactively recognize over 110,000 First and Second World War soldiers as Canadian citizens, arguing they died for a country that did not legally count them as nationals. The petition closes Feb. 24 and would require a federal response within 45 days.

Activist Don Chapman has launched a formal petition urging the federal government to retroactively recognize more than 110,000 soldiers who died during the First and Second World War s as Canadian citizens.

Before the Canadian Citizenship Act took effect in 1947, individuals born in Canada were legally classified as British subjects rather than independent nationals. The initiative highlights a significant historical discrepancy where those who sacrificed their lives fighting for Canada were not officially recognized as Canadian citizens during their lifetimes. The petition argues that citizenship and associated rights existed de facto before the 1947 legislation, despite the legal framework classifying them under the British Crown.

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Activist Don Chapman Campaigns for Recognition of Fallen Soldiers

Chapman emphasizes that this recognition is a matter of national honor and respect for the Crown. He stated that no other country would exclude its own war dead from full citizenship status, making this a unique issue within the Canadian historical record. Don Chapman, author of The Lost Canadians, initiated the campaign after battling to restore his own lost citizenship and update existing laws.

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He described the current act as convoluted with glaring deficiencies that are often overlooked because citizenship is taken for granted until it is lost. Speaking from Vancouver on Remembrance Day, Chapman argued that the time has come to draft a new, fresh Citizenship Act. He believes the current system fails to accurately reflect the historical reality of Canadian identity formation prior to the mid-twentieth century. The petition is sponsored by Liberal B.C.

Member of Parliament Patrick Weiler, ensuring it receives parliamentary attention. Since the campaign has already gathered more than 500 signatures, the federal government faces a legal requirement to table a formal response within 45 days of presentation in the House of Commons. Weiler supports the effort to correct what he views as an injustice to the families of the fallen. The sponsorship ensures that the issue moves beyond public discourse into official legislative consideration.

Government Response Expected Within 45 Days of Petition Presentation

The petition closes on Feb. 24, setting a clear deadline for final submissions and signature collection. Once presented, the mandatory government response will outline whether Ottawa agrees to formally acknowledge the pre-1947 citizenship status of the war dead. This outcome could influence future debates on national identity and historical recognition. The result will determine if Canada takes official steps to rectify the classification of its most prominent historical figures.

The campaign was launched on Remembrance Day, a timing Chapman said was intentional to draw attention to the sacrifice of those who died in the two world wars. Chapman has spent years advocating for Canadians who lost or were denied citizenship under the existing legal framework, and he argues the war dead represent the largest group affected by the pre-1947 gap.

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The petition remains open for signatures until Feb. 24, after which it will be formally presented in the House of Commons.