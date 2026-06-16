Peterson Revises Dow Avenue Metrotown Development Proposal in Burnaby

A long-idle site in Burnaby's Metrotown sees a revised rezoning application from Peterson, proposing three buildings with a total of 1,065 units, replacing 112 low-rise rentals. The mixed-use project includes significant retail, office, and parking components, emphasizing pedestrian connectivity and urban livability.

The Metrotown neighbourhood of Burnaby has experienced substantial redevelopment over the years, with several projects currently under construction. However, one specific site at 6645, 6659, 6675, 6691, and 6707 Dow Avenue has remained idle for over six years.

The five parcels, located near Beresford Street and Central Boulevard across from Metropolis at Metrotown, are currently occupied by low-rise rental buildings from the late 1950s and early 1960s, totaling 112 units. Originally owned by Matchpoint Development, a rezoning proposal was submitted around April 2020, with 6707 Dow Avenue added in a revised proposal in October 2021.

In 2023, a new application was submitted for a mixed-use development featuring a 49-storey tower with 413 strata units, a 41-storey tower with 354 strata units, and a six-storey building with 132 rental units, which would replace the existing 112 rental units. The developer, Peterson, has since revised the plan, submitting a new rezoning application that reduces building heights but increases the total number of units to 1,065.

The revised proposal includes a 45-storey tower on a 12-storey podium at the corner of Dow and Beresford, containing 532 units split into 117 studios, 184 one-bedrooms, 218 two-bedrooms, and 13 three-bedrooms. Adjacent to it would be a 35-storey tower with 401 units, comprising 119 studios, 144 one-bedrooms, 132 two-bedrooms, and six three-bedrooms. A separate six-storey building would house 132 units, including the required 112 replacement rental units plus 20 additional market rental units.

The tenures of the two high-rise towers are still undecided. The development also includes 7,568 square feet of office space and 8,685 square feet of retail space, all situated within the 45-storey tower. Parking provisions consist of 888 vehicle spaces and 2,130 bicycle stalls in a five-level underground parkade.

According to the application booklet, the project is designed to foster vibrant urban livability and an activated public realm, with retail and residential frontages scaled for pedestrians, recessed entries, curved edges, and generous setbacks. Key features include an east-west pedestrian connector and a vehicular link between towers, supporting drop-off zones, loading areas, and parking access. Retail spaces are set back to engage directly with the public realm, while ground-level residential units have landscaped patios for privacy and community oversight.

The towers are described as having elegant simplicity, double-height glazed entries, generous balconies, and sky lounge amenities offering panoramic views and acting as architectural beacons. The overall feel is welcoming, vibrant, and urban, with a strong emphasis on livability. The City planning report notes the proposal includes a pedestrian-oriented neighbourhood linkage, connections between the towers, and a dedicated public pedestrian zone along the lane. Peterson has fulfilled obligations under the City's Tenant Assistance Policy.

The rezoning application is scheduled for first and second reading at an upcoming council meeting





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Burnaby Metrotown Rezoning Development Dow Avenue Peterson High-Rise Mixed-Use Rental Replacement

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