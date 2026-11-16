CUPE 4911 members in Peterborough began a strike Monday morning over wage disputes and burnout concerns, reducing essential ambulance services by 20 percent.

Paramedics employed by the County of Peterborough walked off the job on Monday morning, initiating a strike action that will significantly impact local emergency medical services. The labor stoppage began at 6 a.m. when CUPE 4911, the union representing these healthcare workers, officially moved ahead with the industrial action following a breakdown in negotiations.

Strike Trigger and Union Stance

Cupec 4911 initiated the strike because the organization stated that the County of Peterborough and the Peterborough County Paramedic Services (PCCP) leadership failed to return to the bargaining table over the weekend. Jordan Lean, president of CUPE 4911, released a written statement emphasizing that the members had worked diligently to reach a mutual agreement. Lean argued that the sole reason for the strike is that PCCP leadership and council have failed to deliver the necessary improvements for both the communities served and the paramedics themselves.

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The union leadership explicitly stated that they cannot accept working conditions that routinely force trauma, burnout, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) onto paramedics as a standard part of the job. According to Lean, this strike is fundamentally about ensuring the long-term sustainability of the emergency medical service, rather than just immediate financial gains.

Essential Services and Operational Impact

As part of the Essential Ambulance Services Agreement (EASA) negotiations, the County of Peterborough has mandated that only 20 percent of staff will be reduced during the strike period. The County stated on its official website that its priority throughout the discussions has been to maintain emergency services for taxpayers, despite the disruption. However, the County clarified that community paramedicine and the tactical team will be suspended during the strike.

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Both parties had previously agreed to this suspension in the EASA because these specific programs, while important to the community, fall outside the statutory definition of essential ambulance services during a strike. This means that while emergency 911 response remains largely intact, other specialized community health interventions and tactical medical support teams will not be available to the public.

Wage Disputes and Financial Offers

The County of Peterborough asserted that the strike was avoidable, pointing to the union's most recent wage proposal which the County claims would make paramedics in the county the highest paid in Ontario by 2028, based on current wage settlements across the province. The County highlighted that it offered wage increases totaling nearly 18 percent over three years, describing this as the highest wage increase in Eastern Ontario and among the top 10 in the entire province.

In addition to the wage increases, the County's offer included enhanced mental health benefits of 5,000 dollars annually for full-time paramedics and 2,000 dollars annually for part-time paramedics. The County remained ready to negotiate around the clock to reach a fair deal and avoid further disruption to public services. They noted that they had proposed more than once that an independent interest arbitrator settle the remaining issues, providing an alternative to strike action.

Arbitration History and Next Steps

The County of Peterborough emphasized that most paramedic disputes in Ontario over the past 25 years have been resolved through independent interest arbitration. The County stated that the union declined this proposal, which led directly to the current industrial action. The Union, however, said it has worked to ensure that arrangements have been made to protect public safety during the strike.

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Paramedics recognize their responsibility to the community and have taken steps to ensure that emergency response needs are addressed, according to the union's news release. The standoff between CUPE 4911 and the County of Peterborough continues as both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with the 20 percent reduction in staff now affecting the local emergency response infrastructure.