Peter Schiff Doubles Down on Criticism, Labels Strategy's STRC a 'Ponzi Scheme'

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff attacks Strategy's preferred stock, STRC, calling it a Ponzi scheme and criticizing the SEC for allowing its promotion. He challenges Michael Saylor to a public debate. Strategy remains the largest public Bitcoin treasury despite the controversy.

Renowned Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff has once again leveled harsh criticism against the cryptocurrency world, this time focusing his ire on Strategy 's preferred stock, STRC .

Schiff didn't hold back, labeling the stock as 'the most obvious Ponzi scheme that has ever existed.

' This isn't the first time Schiff has targeted Strategy or its executive chairman, Michael Saylor, a vocal proponent of Bitcoin. His latest attack extends beyond the stock itself, encompassing a scathing rebuke of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for permitting Saylor to actively promote STRC. Schiff argues that the SEC's oversight is unnecessary, implying a failure to protect investors from what he perceives as a fraudulent offering.

He has even publicly challenged Saylor to a debate, inviting him to an X space discussion to defend the merits of STRC and refute Schiff's claims. He also extended an invitation to YouTube personality @coffeebreak_YT, acknowledging their previous exposure of the stock but noting their reluctance to definitively label it a Ponzi scheme. This public challenge underscores Schiff's confidence in his assessment and his willingness to engage in a direct confrontation with those who champion STRC.

The controversy surrounding STRC stems from Strategy's unique approach to Bitcoin acquisition. The company utilizes Stretch perpetual preferred shares (STRC) offering an 11.5% yield to fund its Bitcoin purchases. This structure has allowed Strategy to amass a significant Bitcoin treasury, currently holding 17,204.73 BTC through STRC. Recently, Saylor announced a shift from monthly to semi-monthly payouts for the 11.5% yield, aiming to accelerate the pace of Bitcoin buying.

Strategy has boldly proclaimed STRC as 'the world’s largest preferred stock,' highlighting its scale and ambition. However, Schiff views this yield as unsustainable and indicative of a Ponzi-like structure, where early investors are paid with funds from new investors rather than genuine profits. The stock price of STRC, while showing a slight increase of 0.16% at the time of reporting, reaching $99.60, remains under intense scrutiny.

The core of Schiff’s argument revolves around the belief that the high yield is artificially inflated and ultimately dependent on a continuous influx of new capital, a hallmark of Ponzi schemes. He believes the SEC should intervene to protect investors from potential losses. Despite the criticism leveled at STRC, Strategy remains a dominant force in the public Bitcoin market. The company currently holds the largest public Bitcoin treasury, boasting 815,061 BTC valued at approximately $63.21 billion.

This substantial holding demonstrates Strategy’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a long-term investment. Their most recent acquisition occurred on April 20th, adding an additional 34,164 BTC to their reserves.

However, the performance of Strategy’s common stock, MSTR, presents a contrasting picture. While STRC experienced a minor gain, MSTR saw a decline of 2.03%, trading at $175.63 at the time of writing. This divergence in performance suggests that investors are reacting differently to the two securities, potentially reflecting concerns about the sustainability of the STRC yield and the overall risk associated with Strategy’s financial structure.

The situation highlights a complex interplay between Bitcoin investment strategies, preferred stock offerings, and regulatory scrutiny, with Peter Schiff positioned as a prominent and persistent voice of dissent. The contrasting signals from STRC and MSTR create a challenging landscape for investors, requiring careful consideration of the risks and rewards associated with each asset





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Schiff Bitcoin Strategy Michael Saylor STRC MSTR Ponzi Scheme SEC Cryptocurrency Investment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSNTSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado joins Jay Onrait to break down the errors that came back to bite the Canadiens in their overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 2, the intimidation strategy Tampa Bay's trying to use, and what the Habs need to do to win the series as it shifts to Montreal as a best-of-five.

Read more »

Ottawa Faces Record Family Homelessness, Unveils New StrategyThe City of Ottawa is grappling with a surge in family homelessness, with over 600 families currently housed in motels at a significant cost to the city. A new strategy focusing on prevention, financial assistance, and expanding housing options is set to be presented to the community services committee.

Read more »

‘Fan fest should be free’: Toronto rethinks pricing strategy after backlashToronto’s World Cup fan festival could be made free for 80 per cent of attendees, marking a reversal from a plan to sell $10 tickets to the event that was met with widespread public outcry.

Read more »

Sobering centre coming to west coast region as part of harm reduction strategyIsland Health is making progress towards establishing a much-needed Sobering and Assessment Centre for Vancouver Island’s west coast region.

Read more »

Alvarez hits MLB-leading 11th homer, powering Astros to win over GuardiansYordan Alvarez hit his major league-leading 11th home run and Peter Lambert pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Read more »

Infrastructure Software Earnings Preview & Investment Strategy Shifts: Tech Gains Favor Amidst Geopolitical UncertaintyBofA Securities previews infrastructure software earnings, upgrading Twilio. Wells Fargo recommends rotating out of energy into tech, precious metals, and copper. RBC Capital Markets survey reveals Canadian equity analyst sentiment on geopolitical scenarios.

Read more »