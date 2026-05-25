Peter Murrell, Estranged Husband of Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon, Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Party Funds

The estranged husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than 400,000 pounds from the Scottish National Party (SNP) when he was its chief executive. Peter Murrell, 62, was remanded into custody after admitting in the High Court in Edinburgh that he used the money to buy a motorhome, two cars, and luxury goods.

The estranged husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than 400,000 pounds ($540,000) from the Scottish National Party when he was its chief executive.

Peter Murrell, 62, was remanded into custody after admitting in the High Court in Edinburgh that he used the money to buy a motorhome, two cars and luxury goods. Murrell was originally arrested in April 2023 in an investigation into the SNP’s finances and was charged in April 2024. Sturgeon, who dominated Scottish politics for almost a decade, was cleared of wrongdoing last year, about two years after she unexpectedly resigned as first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

She served eight years in the role. Murrell and Sturgeon announced they were divorcing last year after about 15 years of marriage. The investigation cast a cloud over Sturgeon for almost two years and raised questions about the party’s leadership as Police Scotland probed how more than 600,000 pounds ($810,000) designated for a Scottish independence campaign was spent. Former party treasurer Colin Beattie was also cleared.

He and Sturgeon were arrested and questioned about three years ago and released on bail. Sturgeon led her party to dominance in Scottish politics and refashioned the SNP from a largely one-issue party into a dominant governing force with liberal social positions. She guided her party during three U.K.-wide elections and two Scottish elections, and led Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for her clear, measured communication style.

But Sturgeon left office amid divisions in the SNP without meeting her main goal — independence from the United Kingdom for the nation of 5.5 million people. Brian Melley, The Associated Pres





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