President Donald Trump granted a posthumous pardon to Pete Rose, the MLB career hits leader who died in 2024 and was reinstated by MLB in 2025. Rose had pleaded guilty to tax charges in 1990 and was banned from baseball in 1989.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had posthumously pardoned Pete Rose, more than two years after the baseball star's death and a year after he was reinstated by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Trump announced the pardon in a social media post. I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR and LEGEND, Trump wrote. Rose, baseball's career hits leader with 4,256, died in 2024 at age 83. He had been permanently banned from baseball since August 1989.

Also read President Donald Trump announces he's posthumously pardoned Pete Rose, who was reinstated by MLB last spring

MLB Rule Change Restores Ineligible Legends

His reinstatement came last May when Manfred issued a sweeping decision. Manfred declared that individuals on MLB's permanently ineligible list would have their statuses restored at death, a ruling that impacted 17 people, most notably Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson. The pardon comes after that reinstatement. Under a rule adopted by the Hall's board of directors in 1991, anyone on the permanently ineligible list cannot be considered for election to the Hall.

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The earliest Rose or Jackson could now be inducted would be in 2028. Rose agreed to his permanent ban in August 1989 after MLB investigator John M. Dowd concluded he bet numerous times on the Cincinnati Reds while playing on and managing his hometown team from 1985-87. On April 20, 1990, Rose entered guilty pleas to two counts of filing false tax returns. He admitted he failed to report $354,968 during a four-year period.

That was about eight months after Rose agreed to the permanent ban. I know I'm not a bad person, but I did make some mistakes and it's in the eyes of the judge, Rose said that night during his weekly talk show on WCKY-AM in Cincinnati. All you can say is it's up to the judge. Rose faced a sentence of up to six years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

Judge Sentences Rose To Prison And Probation

On July 19, 1990, U.S. District Judge S. Arthur Spiegel in Cincinnati sentenced him to five months in prison. Rose was also fined $50,000 and ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service. The service was to be as a gym teacher's assistant with inner-city youths in Cincinnati as part of a one-year probation period. The first three months of the probation were to be spent at a halfway house.

History and the tincture of time will decide his place among the all-time greats of baseball, Spiegel said. With regard to Pete Rose, the individual, he has broken the law, admitted his guilt, and stands ready to pay the penalty, Spiegel said. Under our system of law and sense of fairness, when he has completed his sentence, he will have paid his debt to society and should be accepted by society as rehabilitated.

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Only time will tell whether he is to be restored to his position of honor for his accomplishment on the ball fields of America, Spiegel said. Rose reported on Aug. 10, 1990, to the U.S. Penitentiary Marion Camp in Illinois, a minimum security facility. He was released Jan. 7, 1991. He then entered Talbert House to start serving his probation and departed on April 5, 1991.

Rose Remains Career Hits Leader

A 17-time All-Star during a playing career from 1963-86, Rose was the 1963 National League Rookie of the Year, the 1973 NL MVP and the 1975 World Series MVP. A three-time NL batting champion, he broke the prior hits record of 4,191 set by Ty Cobb from 1905-28. Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2018. He remains the MLB career hits leader.

His death in 2024 came after years of efforts by fans and supporters to see him reinstated and considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pardon and reinstatement open the possibility of Hall of Fame induction in 2028, the earliest under current rules.