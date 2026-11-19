President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned Pete Rose, baseball's career hits leader, following Rob Manfred's decision to restore the status of players on MLB's permanently ineligible list at death.

President Donald Trump said on November 20, 2026, that he had posthumously pardoned Pete Rose, the former Cincinnati Reds star and baseball's career hits leader.

Trump announced the pardon in a post on social media. The action came more than two years after Rose died and roughly a year after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated him from the permanently ineligible list. Rose, who collected 4,256 hits during a playing career from 1963 to 1986, had long been barred from baseball.

Also read President Donald Trump announces he's posthumously pardoned Pete Rose, who was reinstated by MLB last spring

Rose Receives Permanent Ban from Baseball

He agreed to a permanent ban in August 1989 after MLB investigator John M. Dowd concluded that Rose bet numerous times on the Cincinnati Reds while playing for and managing his hometown team from 1985 to 1987. Rose was a 17-time all-star, the 1963 National League Rookie of the Year, the 1973 NL MVP and the 1975 World Series MVP.

Advertisement

He won three NL batting titles and broke the previous hits record of 4,191 set by Ty Cobb from 1905 to 1928. Separately from the betting case, Rose entered guilty pleas on April 20, 1990, to two counts of filing false tax returns. He admitted he failed to report 354,968 U.S. dollars during a four-year period.

Facing a sentence of up to six years in prison and 500,000 dollars in fines, Rose was sentenced on July 19, 1990, by U.S. District Judge S. Arthur Spiegel in Cincinnati to five months in prison. He was also fined 50,000 dollars and ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service as a gym teacher's assistant with inner-city youths in Cincinnati as part of a one-year probation period.

Judge Spiegels Sentencing Remarks on Greatness

The first three months of probation were to be spent at a halfway house, and Rose repaid the Internal Revenue Service 366,042 dollars. Judge Spiegel said at sentencing, History and the tincture of time will decide his place among the all-time greats of baseball. With regard to Pete Rose, the individual, he has broken the law, admitted his guilt, and stands ready to pay the penalty.

Under our system of law and sense of fairness, when he has completed his sentence, he will have paid his debt to society and should be accepted by society as rehabilitated. Rose reported on Aug. 10 to the U.S. Penitentiary Marion Camp in Illinois, a minimum security facility, and was released Jan. 7, 1991. He entered Talbert House to start serving his probation and departed on April 5.

Advertisement

MLB Reinstatement Opens Hall of Fame Pathway

The pardon follows Manfred's sweeping decision last May that opened a pathway for Rose to be considered for baseball's Hall of Fame. Manfred declared that individuals on MLB's permanently ineligible list would have their statuses restored at death. That ruling impacted 17 people, most notably Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson. Under a rule adopted by the Hall's board of directors in 1991, anyone on the permanently ineligible list cannot be considered for election to the Hall.

The earliest Rose or Jackson could now be inducted would be in 2028. The White House and Trump have not released additional details about the pardon. Rose remains a celebrated but complicated figure in baseball history, remembered for his record 4,256 hits and his long exile from the sport. His posthumous pardon adds another chapter to a legacy that has been debated by fans, historians and officials for decades.