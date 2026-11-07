Man dies after shooting in Etobicoke near Rathburn Road and East Mall

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Etobicoke that left one man dead. Two suspects wearing dark clothing are being sought as the homicide unit canvasses the area.

A person has died after a shooting in Etobicoke Saturday, according to Toronto police. Posted: Nov 07, 2026 8:19 PM EST | Last Updated: 29 minutes ago The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology.

Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Officers were called to the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a post to social media platform X. A person has died after a shooting in Etobicoke Saturday, according to Toronto police.

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Victim Transported To Hospital

Officers were called to the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a post to social media platform X. The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died, Insp. Jeff Allington told reporters at the scene. Allington said he didn't know the victim's age but he was believed to have been in his teens or his 20s.

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Police confirmed they received a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they located the victim with gunshot wounds. Insp. Jeff Allington said life-saving measures were performed before the victim was rushed to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead, Allington said. The victim has not been identified. Allington said he didn't know the victim's age but he was believed to have been in his teens or his 20s. We understand that an event like this can be very traumatic for the community and the members that reside and work in the area, he said.

Homicide Unit Takes Investigation

We want to assure you that we are also concerned about this and we will be having extra officers out in the neighbourhood for the next few hours and probably tomorrow during the day as well as we continue on this investigation. The investigation, which has been taken over by the homicide unit, is in its early stages, Allington said.

The only description I have in terms of suspects is that they are two male suspects wearing dark clothing, he said. The homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Police said they are looking for at least two suspects last seen wearing dark clothing. We're in the very early stages of this investigation, and you can expect to see officers out canvassing in the neighbourhood, Allington said.

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Police Seek Two Male Suspects

We understand that an event like this can be very traumatic for the community and the members that reside and work in the area, and we want to assure you that we are also concerned about this, he added. Toronto paramedics confirmed to CBC Toronto that a man had been taken to hospital in critical condition. The East Mall was closed northbound at Rathburn Road for the investigation, police said Saturday evening.