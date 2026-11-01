Permanent Daylight Saving Time in B.C.: Health and Road Safety Concerns

B.C. is now on permanent daylight saving time, so clocks will not fall back. Island Health and road safety groups weigh in on darker winter mornings.

British Columbia is now locked on permanent daylight saving time, and the Island Health Authority is encouraging residents to pay attention to how much sunshine they get. The province decided that clocks will not fall back on Sunday, or ever again. As a result, British Columbia ns will see darker mornings and brighter evenings this winter.

The change has sparked a wider debate about the health and safety effects of shifting clocks. Supporters point to the benefit of ending the twice-yearly clock change, while critics worry about the effects of dark winter mornings on sleep and travel. The discussion has drawn in researchers, public health officials and road safety advocates.

Also read Northwestern Ontario Keeps Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Health Advice for Darker Winter Mornings

Dr. Melissa Wan, a medical health officer for the South Island, said it is important to get some light in the morning, even if it is artificial. She told CTV News that morning light helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm, the internal clock that governs sleep and wakefulness. Simple habits such as turning on lights or going to a window while eating breakfast can help.

Wan also recommended keeping a consistent bedtime, dimming lights in the evening and putting phones away at night. She said these steps can make darker mornings easier to handle. She added that clock changes overall increase poor cardiovascular and injury outcomes, and that not changing clocks anymore could contribute significantly to improving the health of the population.

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Research Weighs In on Permanent Standard Time

There are proponents on both sides of the permanent daylight saving time question. A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal argues that permanent standard time is the healthier choice. Co-author Patrick Baylis, an associate professor of economics at the University of British Columbia, said that when people are exposed to light later in the day, with later sunrises, they simply sleep less.

The study's findings highlight why the timing of sunrise matters to daily routines. Later sunrises can shift when people wake and move through the day, which is the concern Baylis raised. The research adds an economic perspective to a debate that has largely centered on public health and everyday safety.

Road Safety Concerns Over Early Mornings

Road safety groups worry that less sleep and later sunrises could put early morning pedestrians and drivers at risk. Road Safety at Work, an organization dedicated to reducing vehicle crashes and injuries among workers, is encouraging drivers to make sure their windshields are clear and that wipers, taillights and headlights are working.

Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work, said drivers need to optimize their visibility. He stressed the importance of staying alert and watching for pedestrians, schoolchildren, other drivers and wildlife, all of which are harder to see in the dark.

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On Nov. 6, the Victoria, Saanich and Sooke school districts will take part in an initiative called Let's Get Visible. The effort aims to raise awareness about darker winter mornings and encourage safer travel habits across the capital region.