Canadian figure skaters Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud claim their first Grand Prix title in three years at Skate Canada International in Kelowna, B.C.

Canadian figure skaters Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud secured the pairs gold medal at the Skate Canada International competition held in Kelowna, British Columbia, on Saturday. This victory marks their first Grand Prix title in three years for the reigning Canadian champions and world bronze medallists.

Pereira And Michaud Dominate Pairs Event

The duo won both segments of the competition, demonstrating exceptional skill and consistency throughout the weekend. They scored 125.11 points in the free skate, achieving a total score of 202.17 points. This performance placed them 10.27 points ahead of the American team of Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, who finished with 191.90 points.

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Switzerland's Oxana Vouillamoz and Tom Bouvart moved up from fourth place to take the bronze medal with a score of 183.12. The Swiss pair delivered the second-best free skate performance of the event, showcasing strong technical execution. Pereira, from Milton, Ontario, and Michaud, from Brantford, Ontario, earned the event's highest program component score in the free skate, totaling 65.50 points.

This achievement represents the duo's first Skate Canada International medal. Their only previous Grand Prix win came at the 2023 Grand Prix de France. The significance of performing in front of a supportive home crowd was highlighted by Pereira during an interview with CBC Sports' Devin Heroux.

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Men And Ladies Competition Results

In the men's competition, Toronto's Stephen Gogolev posted the third-best free skate, climbing from twelfth place after the short program to finish fourth. He scored 165.99 in the free skate for a total of 232.72 points, topping the Canadian field. France's Kevin Aymoz overtook Japan's Rio Nakata to win the title with 258.43 points.

Aymoz claimed his second career Grand Prix title, having previously won Skate America a year ago. Nakata, who led after the short program, placed fourth in the free skate to finish second with 249.25 points in his senior Grand Prix debut. Estonia's Mihhail Selevko jumped from fifth to bronze with 248.66 points after topping the free skate segment.

In the ladies' singles, Isabeau Levito of the United States led after the short program with 82.11 points, placing 3.61 points ahead of Sara-Maude Dupuis of Montreal, who scored 78.50. Niina Petrokina of Estonia took third place with 77.24 points. More than just a meme, Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas is doing things her way while competing.

Additional Canadian Performances

World junior champions Ava Kemp and Yohnatan Elizarov of Winnipeg slipped to fifth place with 163.07 points in their senior Grand Prix debut due to two deductions in the free skate. Miyu Yunoki and Tristan Taylor of Regina moved up one spot to finish seventh with 152.41 points. Fellow Canadians Alyssa Robinson and Jacob Portz were ninth with 60.22 points.

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Layla Veillon and Alexander Brandys finished tenth with 59.72 points. In the ladies' competition, Sara-Maude Dupuis posted a score of 64.58 in the short program to top the Canadian field. She sits in seventh place going into the free program. Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ontario, finished ninth with 57.95 points, and Fee Ann Landry of Gatineau, Quebec, placed tenth with 57.27 points.

The ISU 2026 Skate Canada International pairs free program concluded with significant results for Canadian athletes. The event showcased emerging talent alongside established stars. Many participants are preparing for future international competitions based on these performances. The detailed scoring and rankings provide a clear picture of the current standing in the sport.