Canadian pairs Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud top the short program at the Finlandia Trophy, setting up a push for Grand Prix Final qualification in Chongqing.

Canadian figure skaters Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud secured a commanding lead in the pairs category at the Finlandia Trophy, delivering a powerful performance on Friday to position themselves as strong contenders for a spot in the upcoming Grand Prix Final. The duo, who represented Canada with precision and artistry, finished first in the short program held in Helsinki, marking a significant step toward their goal of earning a second consecutive Grand Prix pairs title.

Pereira and Michaud Dominate Pairs Short Program

Pereira, originally from Milton, Ontario, and Michaud, hailing from Belleville, Ontario, earned a total score of 74.39 points for their routine, which featured striking synchronization and technical difficulty. They performed to the Brazilian percussion-driven compositions "Baiana" and "Magalenha" by Sergio Mendes, receiving highest marks from the judges for their execution and presentation. Their performance placed them ahead of the German pair of Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel, who scored 72.63 points, and the American team of Katie McBeath and Balazs Nagy, who finished with 70.81 points.

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Grand Prix Final Qualification Stakes and Russian Ban Impact

The top six finishers in each discipline at the Grand Prix events qualify for the prestigious Grand Prix Final in Chongqing, China, scheduled to take place next month. As the 2026 world bronze medalists, Pereira and Michaud are now focused on clinching their qualification spot during Saturday's free skate competition. The field for the event is notably smaller than initially planned, as seven skaters originally slated to compete were barred from entering Finland due to a government ban on Russian athletes. Among those excluded were 2022 Olympic pairs bronze medalists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, whose absence alters the competitive landscape significantly.

Gogolev Recovers from Error in Men's Competition

In the men's singles division, Toronto's Stephen Gogolev faced a challenging start to his program, falling on his opening quadruple lutz but still managing to score 76.88 points to place seventh in the short program standings. Despite the error, Gogolev showed resilience, building on his previous success at this event where he finished third last year, and complementing his earlier placements of fourth at both the world championships and Skate Canada, as well as a fifth-place finish at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. The Estonian skater Mihhail Selevko took the lead in the men's event with an impressive score of 85.01 points, followed by China's Chen Yudong at 82.88 points and Sweden's Andreas Nordeback at 82.08 points.

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Shimada Takes Women's Lead with Flawless Performance

Japanese sensation Mao Shimada captured the early lead in the women's singles short program with a flawless performance to the track "Between Two Worlds" by Mili, Cassie Wei, and Yamato Kasai, scoring 79.06 points. The 18-year-old Shimada, who entered the senior season after winning four consecutive world junior titles, demonstrated her transition to senior competition by maintaining her dominance, a streak that included a recent victory at Skate Canada International which propelled her to the top of the ISU world standings, just ahead of Olympic champion Alysa Liu. No Canadian skaters are competing in the women's event, which concludes with Saturday's free skate.

Canadian Ice Dance duos Prepare for Free Dance

Canadian ice dancers Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac finished sixth in the rhythm dance with a score of 73.16 points, while their compatriots Marjorie Lajoie and Jean-Luc Baker placed ninth with 68.00 points. The French pair of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron led the ice dance standings with 85.78 points heading into Saturday's free dance. Lauriault, from Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec, and Le Gac, from Laval, Quebec, will look to climb the rankings in the final segment, as will Lajoie from Boucherville, Quebec, and Baker, a British-born American based in Montreal, as they aim to secure their positions for the season's culmination.