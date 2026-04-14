PepsiCo Faces Turnaround Test Amid Price Cuts, Inflation and Iran War Concerns

PepsiCo is under pressure to deliver volume growth through price cuts and brand relaunches, but faces headwinds from inflation, supply chain issues and the Iran war. Investors are watching for organic growth and are wary of external factors impacting costs and consumer demand.

PepsiCo, the US beverages giant, faces significant pressure to demonstrate a turnaround strategy focused on price reductions and brand revamps, all aimed at achieving the volume growth desired by its investors. The company has experienced declining annual sales volumes since 2021, and its stock performance has underperformed compared to its primary competitor, Coca-Cola, over the last five years. This trend is largely attributed to consumers, squeezed by inflation, opting for smaller product sizes and shifting their preferences towards healthier snack options. In December, PepsiCo's CEO, Ramon Laguarta, unveiled a comprehensive review of the company's North American supply chain , along with an aggressive cost-cutting initiative designed to reignite growth. This decisive action followed several weeks of discussions with Elliott Investment Management, a firm that has publicly advocated for PepsiCo to either refranchise or spin off its bottling operations and divest itself of non-essential food assets.

PepsiCo, preparing to release its first-quarter earnings on April 16, declared in February its intention to lower prices on core snack brands, including Lay’s and Doritos, by as much as 15 percent. This decision came in response to consumer resistance to earlier price hikes. Mr. Laguarta also highlighted that the Frito-Lay snacks division was poised to experience substantial shelf-space expansion during March and April. Investors are closely monitoring whether these strategic moves translate into tangible results, specifically in the form of increased sales volumes and organic growth within the North American market. PepsiCo is currently trading at a discount compared to its historical earnings multiple. Stephanie Ling, the chief investment officer at Hightower Advisors, a firm holding PepsiCo stock, believes that achieving organic growth between 0 percent and 2 percent would be a positive outcome for investors. Ms. Ling also pointed to the collaboration with Elliott and the appointment of Steve Schmitt, a former Walmart executive, as chief financial officer in November as positive indicators. She stated that these developments represent key catalysts for PepsiCo to refine its operations and that she anticipates positive progress. Elliott Investment Management chose not to comment on the matter, and PepsiCo has also refrained from providing a response.

The ongoing conflict in Iran presents a significant challenge to PepsiCo's cost-reduction efforts. Recent data revealed that surging energy costs have led to the most rapid increase in US consumer prices in nearly four years, with the International Monetary Fund issuing a warning that higher inflation and slower economic growth are unavoidable. For companies in the consumer goods sector, a crucial consequence is the increase in packaging costs due to rising raw material and logistics prices, which subsequently put pressure on profit margins. Kai Lehmann, a senior research analyst at Flossbach von Storch, one of PepsiCo’s top 30 investors, suggests that PepsiCo’s price-cutting strategy may serve as a temporary measure to stabilize the business but is not a sustainable long-term solution. He believes that, in the long run, PepsiCo will either need to raise prices again or accept structurally lower profit margins. Consumer prices have also surged in India. PepsiCo India has alerted the Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries about potential supply issues, including a limited supply of liquefied petroleum gas at some food processing plants, potential packaging shortages, and increased costs following a government directive last month to prioritize domestic LPG supplies.

Mark Pacitti, founder and managing director of Woozle, a primary research platform, noted that the prices of PET resin and aluminum are significantly exceeding the company's guidance. Additionally, he mentioned that distributors have privately reported that PepsiCo's field representatives have been unusually cautious about providing future pricing or guidance to customers. This behavior indicates uncertainty regarding cost visibility, and the company is likely waiting to see if there is a price pivot needed in the near future. Nik Modi, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, stated that PepsiCo, like Coca-Cola, typically hedges against packaging-related raw materials approximately nine to twelve months in advance. While this strategy may mitigate some immediate negative impacts, the pressure on consumers caused by inflation is likely to be a more significant factor this year.





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pepsico Inflation Price Cuts Earnings Supply Chain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines