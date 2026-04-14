PepsiCo Faces Pressure to Revive Growth Amid Inflation and Iran War Concerns

PepsiCo is under pressure to boost sales volume amid declining figures, inflation, and external factors like the Iran war. The company is implementing strategies like price cuts and supply chain reviews to satisfy investors and boost organic growth, while facing rising costs in raw materials and logistics.

PepsiCo, the U.S. beverage giant, faces mounting pressure to demonstrate a turnaround driven by initiatives such as price cuts and brand relaunches, all aimed at delivering the volume growth that investors demand. The company has experienced declining annual volumes since 2021, and its stock performance has lagged behind rival Coca-Cola over the past five years. This trend is largely attributed to inflation's impact on consumers, leading them to opt for smaller pack sizes and shift towards healthier snack alternatives. In December, CEO Ramon Laguarta unveiled a comprehensive review of the company's North America supply chain , coupled with an aggressive cost-cutting strategy designed to revitalize growth. This strategic shift followed weeks of discussions with Elliott Investment Management, a firm that has publicly advocated for PepsiCo to refranchise or spin off its bottling operations and divest non-core food assets. Investors are now keenly awaiting evidence that these corrective actions are translating into increased volumes and organic growth, particularly within the North American market. PepsiCo is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on April 16. In February, the company announced price reductions of up to 15 percent on core snack brands such as Lay’s and Doritos in response to consumer feedback regarding earlier price increases. Laguarta further indicated that the Frito-Lay snacks division would witness double-digit shelf-space expansion during March and April. The company currently trades at a discount relative to its historical earnings multiple, highlighting the significance of demonstrating tangible progress to regain investor confidence. Stephanie Ling, chief investment officer at Hightower Advisors, a firm holding PepsiCo stock, suggested that investors would be satisfied with organic growth ranging from 0 to 2 percent. She views the engagement with Elliott Investment Management and the appointment of former Walmart executive Steve Schmitt as chief financial officer as positive catalysts for the company’s turnaround efforts. She expressed confidence that PepsiCo will successfully navigate the challenges. Elliott Investment Management chose not to comment on the matter, while PepsiCo did not provide a response to inquiries.

The ongoing conflict in Iran poses a significant challenge to PepsiCo's cost-cutting initiatives. Recent data revealed that surging energy costs contributed to the most rapid increase in U.S. consumer prices in nearly four years. The International Monetary Fund has issued a warning about the inevitability of higher inflation and slower economic growth. For consumer goods companies like PepsiCo, this inflationary environment translates to increased packaging costs due to rising raw material and logistics expenses, which ultimately squeeze profit margins. Kai Lehmann, senior research analyst at Flossbach von Storch, a prominent PepsiCo investor, believes that Pepsi's price-cutting strategy may provide temporary stability but is not a sustainable long-term solution. He anticipates that PepsiCo will eventually need to either raise prices again or accept structurally lower margins. Consumer prices have also spiked in India, where PepsiCo India has alerted authorities about potential shortages of liquefied petroleum gas at some food processing plants, possible packaging shortfalls, and higher costs. This follows a government directive prioritizing domestic LPG supplies. Mark Pacitti, founder and managing director of Woozle, a primary research platform, noted that prices for PET resin and aluminum are exceeding company guidance. He also highlighted that distributors have reported that PepsiCo field representatives have been unusually cautious about providing forward pricing or guidance to customers, suggesting poor cost visibility and a reluctance to commit to near-term pricing adjustments.

PepsiCo, like its competitor Coca-Cola, typically employs hedging strategies to manage packaging-related raw material costs, securing supplies approximately nine to 12 months in advance, as noted by RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi. While these hedging practices may mitigate some immediate cost pressures, the broader impact of inflation on consumers is expected to be a significant factor influencing the company's performance throughout the current year. The company's ability to navigate these challenging market conditions, maintain profitability, and deliver the volume growth desired by investors will determine its success in the coming quarters. The current financial data needs to be continuously monitored and analyzed to get a clear picture of the company’s performance





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pepsico Inflation Volume Growth Supply Chain Cost Cutting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Increased pressure on Ford government to address rising cost of living weeks after budgetAs the cost of living rises in the province, Ontario’s government finds itself under increasing pressure to address affordability just weeks after it delivered its latest budget. Opposition parties and anti-poverty advocates are questioning the wisdom of holding off on immediate measures to provide cost of living relief.

Read more »

Already under financial pressure, Midwest soybean farmers are squeezed further by tariffs, Iran warStrong winds whipped around Doug Bartek, a fifth-generation farmer, as he headed into a grain bin to shovel soybeans onto a conveyor chute. The 60-year-old was anxious at the onset of the spring planting season, rattling off the long list of issues affecting his family’s livelihood at their 2,000-acre farm near Wahoo, Nebraska.

Read more »

Price pressure on gold, silver, on inflation worriesThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Ottawa Rally Calls for Continued Pressure on Iran Amidst Communication BlackoutHundreds of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa to demand continued military pressure on Iran, expressing concerns about the ongoing internet blackout and potential implications of talks between the two countries. Protesters highlighted the difficulties of contacting family members within Iran and the impact of restricted communication.

Read more »

'Pressure to grow' pits gondola proponent against some Canmore localsA proposed gondola project that could a big player in the Alberta government's efforts to grow tourism is getting pushback from some Canmore residents.

Read more »

Trump says U.S. military has blockaded Iranian ports to pressure TehranU.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the American military had begun a blockade of Iranian ports as part of his effort to force Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal to end the war that has raged for more than six weeks.

Read more »